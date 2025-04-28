What's the story

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 48th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

The match will be played on Tuesday, April 29, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Both teams are desperate for a win, with DC hoping to maintain their positive momentum.

KKR, meanwhile, are on thin ice and need a series of wins from here on.

Here we present the match preview.