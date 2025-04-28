IPL 2025: Struggling KKR meet DC in must-win game
What's the story
Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 48th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.
The match will be played on Tuesday, April 29, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Both teams are desperate for a win, with DC hoping to maintain their positive momentum.
KKR, meanwhile, are on thin ice and need a series of wins from here on.
Here we present the match preview.
Game analysis
Pitch report and head-to-head record
The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium has always been batter-friendly and this season is no different.
In the last match between DC and RCB, the surface stayed slow throughout.
The temperature is expected to be between a high of 40°C and a low of 27°C.
Fans can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the JioHotstar app and website (7:30pm IST).
DC
DC have been on a rolll
Delhi Capitals are placed fourth in the IPL 2025 points table with six wins and three losses.
Despite losing their last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru(RCB) at their home ground, they are hopeful of another win against KKR.
Notably, DC are just two wins away from making it to the playoffs without depending upon other teams.
KKR
KKR's struggle and need for victory
On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have been struggling with their form this season.
With three wins, five losses, and one no-result in nine games played so far, they are currently sitting seventh in the standings.
Led by Ajinkya Rahane, KKR is in dire need of a win to keep their hopes alive for a spot in the playoffs.
Another loss could potentially lead to their exit from IPL 2025.
Rivalry
Head-to-head record
Both teams have played each other a total of 34 times, and it has mostly been very close encounters.
As per ESPNcricinfo, KKR have the upper hand with 18 victories, but DC isn't far away with 15 wins (one Super Over). One of their games got washed out.
The two sides met just twice last season and KKR prevailed on both occassions.
At home, DC have five wins and as many defeats versus the Knight Riders.
XIs
Here are the probable XIs
KKR (probable XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.
DC (probable XI): Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.
Impact subs: Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Ashutosh Sharma.
Stats
A look at the key performers
KL Rahul has mustered 354 runs at 60.66 this season, the most for DC.
Kuldeep Yadav has taken 12 wickets at 19.66, and his economy rate is a sensational 6.55.
Meanwhile, KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been brilliant, having scalped 11 wickets at an economy of 6.85.
In the ongoing season, Ajinkya Rahane has scored 271 runs at a strike rate of 146.49.
