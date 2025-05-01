IPL 2025, Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Preview and stats
What's the story
The 51st match of the Indian Premier League 2025 season will witness a clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
The match will be played on Friday, May 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The Shubman Gill-led GT side will be hoping to bounce back from their recent defeat against the Rajasthan Royals on April 28.
Meanwhile, SRH are in a must-win scenario as they risk heading out.
Team form
GT's recent performance and SRH's playoff hopes
In their previous match, GT posted 209 runs for the loss of four wickets in their 20 overs.
Gill was instrumental with his 84 off 50, while Jos Buttler contributed an unbeaten 50.
However, Rajasthan Royals chased down the target courtesy of Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Meanwhile, SRH is coming off a win against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk but have had an inconsistent season.
Pitch report
Narendra Modi Stadium: A balanced pitch for IPL 2025
The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is likely to provide a balanced contest between bat and ball.
The pitch has mostly favored batters this IPL season, especially early on. However, spinners could come into play after the powerplay.
The surface also provides some bounce for pacers.
This season, teams batting first have won three out of four games here.
Team stats
Head-to-head record and probable playing XIs
Overall in five meetings, GT have won four times and SRH once.
GT Probable XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.
Impact Player: Ishant Sharma.
Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (captain), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami.
Impact Player: Travis Head.
Player spotlight
Key players and stats
Sai Sudharsan is expected to be the mainstay for GT in the batting department.
The opener has scored 456 runs in nine matches and currently holds the Orange Cap.
Meanwhile, SRH's Harshal Patel has been the standout pacer this season with 13 wickets in eight matches.
GT's Prasidh Krishna is the 2nd-highest wicket-taker currently. He has 17 scalps at 16.05.
Meanwhile, Jos Buttler (406) and Shubman Gill (389) are also among the top scorers for GT.
Poll