The 51st match of the Indian Premier League 2025 season will witness a clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The match will be played on Friday, May 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Shubman Gill-led GT side will be hoping to bounce back from their recent defeat against the Rajasthan Royals on April 28.

Meanwhile, SRH are in a must-win scenario as they risk heading out.