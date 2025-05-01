Amit Mishra was the first-ever bowler with this feat in the IPL.

Playing for Sunriers Hyderabad in 2013, Mishra took four wickets for 19 runs. He also took a hat-trick.

His four-fer helped SRH defend 119 in Pune. PWI perished for 108.

Mishra dented PWI after they were 107/6. He dismissed Angelo Mathews, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Sharma, and Ashok Dinda in the same over.