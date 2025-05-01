IPL: Presenting bowlers with four wickets in an over
What's the story
Star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal entered the record books with a phenomenal hat-trick in the Indian Premier League on April 30.
Punjab Kings's Chahal made a mark in Match 49 of IPL 2025 against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Despite recording his second hat-trick, he took four wickets in an over.
Here are the bowlers with four-plus wickets in an over (IPL).
#1
Amit Mishra vs PWI, Pune, 2013
Amit Mishra was the first-ever bowler with this feat in the IPL.
Playing for Sunriers Hyderabad in 2013, Mishra took four wickets for 19 runs. He also took a hat-trick.
His four-fer helped SRH defend 119 in Pune. PWI perished for 108.
Mishra dented PWI after they were 107/6. He dismissed Angelo Mathews, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Sharma, and Ashok Dinda in the same over.
#2
Yuzvendra Chahal vs KKR, Brabourne, 2022
Chahal took the first of his two hat-tricks in IPL 2022.
Courtesy of his fifer, Rajasthan Royals successfully defended 217 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne Stadium.
Chaha's hat-trick was a turning point in the game, as he dismissed a well-set Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi, and Pat Cummins in the 17th over.
He also sent Venkatesh Iyer back in the same over.
#3
Andre Russell vs GT, Navi Mumbai, 2022
Andre Russell remains the only overseas player with four-plus wickets in an over in the IPL.
However, his exploits came in a losing cause. KKR lost by eight runs while chasing 157.
Russell sparked his magic in the first innings's final over, as GT were reduced from 151/5 to 156/9.
He dismissed Abhinav Manohar, Lockie Ferguson, Rahul Tewatia, and Yash Dayal.
#4
Yuzvendra Chahal vs CSK, Chennai, 2025
Chahal's second hat-trick, this time for PBKS in 2025, brought CSK down from 184/5 to 186/9 in the 19th over.
Chahal, who was brought back, dismissed CSK skipper MS Dhoni after being hit for a six.
He then removed Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, and Noor Ahmad in the same over to complete his hat-trick.
Chahal, who bowled three overs, finished with 4/32.