Indian teen prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi entered the record books with a blazing century in the 2025 Indian Premier League.

Suryavanshi became the youngest-ever player to hit a T20 century, and he did it on the grandest T20 stage of them all.

The 14-year-old dazzled against Gujarat Titans, helping RR chase down 210 in 15.5 overs.

Here's how many runs Suryavanshi scored through boundaries.