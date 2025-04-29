IPL: Percentage of runs ton-up Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored through boundaries
What's the story
Indian teen prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi entered the record books with a blazing century in the 2025 Indian Premier League.
Suryavanshi became the youngest-ever player to hit a T20 century, and he did it on the grandest T20 stage of them all.
The 14-year-old dazzled against Gujarat Titans, helping RR chase down 210 in 15.5 overs.
Here's how many runs Suryavanshi scored through boundaries.
Knock
A mind-boggling knock from Suryavanshi
Suryavanshi came out all guns blazing, smashing Ishant Sharma initially. He took every other bowler in remand thereafter.
Suryavanshi's blazing knock helped RR reach 100 in the eighth over. RR were 87/0 after six overs.
The Indian teenager, who reached his fifty off 17 balls, took just 35 to slam his ton.
He hammered a 38-ball 101 (4s-7, 6s-11) before falling to Prasidh Krishna.
Runs
Suryavanshi goes past Abhishek Sharma
According to ESPNcricinfo, as many as 93.06% of Suryavanshi's score came through boundaries. He scored 94 out of his 101 runs through fours and sixes.
Notably, Suryavanshi slammed the most runs through boundaries during a century in men's T20s.
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma held the previous record (92.45%). His unbeaten 106 against Meghalaya in 2024 had 98 runs in boundaries.
Information
Joint-most sixes by an Indian in an IPL match
Suryavanshi ran riot in Jaipur, smashing 11 sixes. He now has the joint-most sixes by an Indian batter in an IPL game. The 14-year-old now shares the record with Murali Vijay, who hit 11 sixes for Chennai Super Kings against RR in IPL 2010.
Feats
Other feats attained by Suryavanshi
At 14 years and 32 days, Suryavanshi is the the youngest-ever centurion in T20 cricket. As per Cricbuzz, he broke the record of Vijay Zol, who slammed a ton (18y 118d) against Mumbai in 2013.
Suryavanshi also has the fastest century for an Indian batter in the IPL. With a 35-ball century, he broke the long-standing record of Yusuf Pathan (37 balls).