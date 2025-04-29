How has Shivam Dube fared vs PBKS in IPL?
What's the story
The 49th match of IPL 2025 will see Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 30.
CSK currently sit at the bottom of the points table with just two wins from nine matches.
Meanwhile, Shivam Dube is among the few of their players who have done well this season.
Here we decode his numbers against PBKS.
Numbers
Dube vs PBKS
As per ESPNcricinfo, Dube has managed just 193 runs across nine games against PBKS at a paltry average of 21.44.
The tally includes a solitary fifty and a strike rate of 149.61.
The southpaw has bagged two ducks against the Mohali-based team. He owns 10 sixes and 14 fours against the side.
Battle
Numbers vs key PBKS bowlers
Meanwhile, Dube can be stopped by left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh.
The PBKS pacer has dismissed Dube twice in five T20 innings.
However, the CSK batter has struck at 138.88 against Arshdeep.
The southpaw owns a strike rate of 133.33 against Yuzvendra Chahal without being dismissed across three innings.
Glenn Maxwell has trapped Dube once across six IPL meetings. The latter's strike rate in this regard is 96.29.
Career
Only CSK batter with 200-plus runs in IPL 2025
Across nine games this season, Dube has racked up 242 runs at an average of 34.57.
His tally includes a strike rate of 133.70 as he has breached the 50-run mark just once.
No other CSK batter has touched the 200-run mark.
Overall, Dube owns 1,744 runs in the league. In 74 games, he averages 30.59.
Dube has 10 fifties under his belt as his strike rate is 144.73.