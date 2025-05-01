IPL 2025, GT vs SRH: Presenting the key player battles
What's the story
The 51st match of the Indian Premier League 2025 season will witness a clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
The match will be played on Friday, May 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The Shubman Gill-led GT side will enter the match as favorites.
Ahead of a crucial clash, we decode the key player battles.
#1
Mohammed Siraj vs Ishan Kishan
Mohammed Siraj will be keen to end the stay of an inconsistent Ishan Kishan, who will come in at number three.
As per ESPNcricinfo, GT pacer Siraj has dismissed Kishan twice from 8 innings.
The southpaw owns 75 runs from 50 balls against Siraj. He averages 37.50 with his strike rate being 150.
Kishan has faced 25 dot balls in this contest.
#2
Pat Cummins vs Jos Buttler
SRH captain and pacer Pat Cummins will have his task cut out versus Jos Buttler. The latter has been in top form this season with 406 runs at a stellar average of 81.20.
Across 5 IPL innings, Buttler has scored 43 runs from 26 balls at 21.50. Buttler's strike rate is 165-plus (2 dismissals).
Overall in T20s, Cummins owns three dismissals against Buttler.
#3
Rashid Khan vs Heinrich Klaasen
GT spinner Rashid Khan will aim to stop SRH's Heinrich Klaasen, who is an excellent spinner of spin.
Klaasen will target Rashid, who hasn't been in the best form this season.
Across 6 T20 innings, the batter owns 73 runs against Rashid from 47 balls.
He has been dismissed twice. Klaasen averages 36-plus.