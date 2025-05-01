What's the story

The 51st match of the Indian Premier League 2025 season will witness a clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The match will be played on Friday, May 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Shubman Gill-led GT side will enter the match as favorites.

Ahead of a crucial clash, we decode the key player battles.