Mary Kom confirms divorce, slams affair rumors
What's the story
Six-time world boxing champion and Olympic bronze medalist Mary Kom has confirmed her divorce from husband Onkholer Kom. The couple ended their marriage by mutual consent.
After weeks of speculation on social media platforms, Kom issued a statement clarifying not only her divorce but also dispelling rumors about her alleged involvement with "Mr. Hitesh Choudhary" or being in a relationship with another boxer's husband.
Rumor clarification
Choudhary is strictly Kom's business partner: Letter
Serving a legal notice to a portal that had published speculative news, Kom took to X (formerly Twitter) to set the record straight about her personal life.
The letter categorically denied rumors of her dating Choudhary, her business partner and chairman of the Ms. Mary Kom Boxing Foundation.
It added that they merely work together in a business collaboration capacity.
Divorce details
Couple's separation was finalized back in 2023
The official notice confirmed that Kom and Onkholer finalized their divorce on December 20, 2023, under KOM CUSTOMARY LAW.
The couple's separation was finalized in the presence of family members and clan leaders as adjudicating authorities.
The lawyer further clarified that any rumors about the boxer's involvement with Choudhary or another boxer's husband are categorically denied and shouldn't be propagated by any media platform.
Failure to do this will invite proper legal action.