Jasprit Bumrah dismisses Shimron Hetmyer for 5th time in T20s
What's the story
Jasprit Bumrah's stellar performance against Rajasthan Royals propelled Mumbai Indians to the top of the 2025 Indian Premier League points table.
The fast bowler's exceptional skills were on full display as he recorded impressive figures of 2/15 in four overs.
One of his two victims in the game was Shimron Hetmyer. The West Indies batter has been troubled by Bumrah in the past as well.
Here we decode their rivalry.
Aggression
Bumrah's aggressive bowling style disrupts Hetmyer
Bumrah's aggressive bowling was the highlight of MI's match against RR.
He got Riyan Parag and Hetmyer out with his short balls in the fifth over, leaving RR in tatters.
Notably, Hetmyer was dismissed for a golden duck as he mistimed a pull shot and found Suryakumar Yadav at deep mid-wicket.
This dismissal reduced RR to 47/5 while chasing 218. Riyan Parag's men eventually finished at 117/10.
Rivalry
Bumrah continues to dominate Bumrah
As per ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah has now dismissed Hetmyer five times in just nine T20 innings. The latter strikes at 71.42 in this battle, having managed just 15 runs off 21 runs.
Rashid Khan (6 times) is the only bowler to trap Hetmyer more often in the format. Meanwhile, Bumrah has now dismissed the southpaw the joint-most times in IPL (4).
He shares the top spot with Mohammed Shami.
Bumrah
Bumrah continues to shine in IPL 2025
Bumrah recently became the highest wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. The right-arm pacer displaced his long-time mentor Lasith Malinga.
In an illustrious career, the former has raced to 176 IPL wickets at an incredible average of 22.22.
11 of his wickets have come in IPL 2025 as his economy is a jaw-dropping 6.96. Bumrah is the only player with multiple five-wicket hauls for MI in the IPL.
Information
Hetmyer having a poor season
Hetmyer has raced to 1,430 runs from 83 IPL matches. He averages 29.18 with his strike rate being 152.77. The tally includes five fifties. In IPL 2025, Hetmyer has scored just 187 runs at a paltry average of 20.77. He has struck at 150.80.