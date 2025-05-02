What's the story

Jasprit Bumrah's stellar performance against Rajasthan Royals propelled Mumbai Indians to the top of the 2025 Indian Premier League points table.

The fast bowler's exceptional skills were on full display as he recorded impressive figures of 2/15 in four overs.

One of his two victims in the game was Shimron Hetmyer. The West Indies batter has been troubled by Bumrah in the past as well.

Here we decode their rivalry.