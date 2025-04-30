What's the story

Indian Premier League (IPL) Chairman Arun Dhumal has confirmed Saudi Arabia's interest in investing in cricket, reported ESPNcricinfo.

However, he clarified that no formal proposals have been made, either for a 'Grand Slam' T20 league or direct investment in the IPL.

His comments come amid strengthening ties between the IPL and the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF) in recent years.

Here are further details.