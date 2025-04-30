Saudi Arabia to invest in cricket? Arun Dhumal issues statement
What's the story
Indian Premier League (IPL) Chairman Arun Dhumal has confirmed Saudi Arabia's interest in investing in cricket, reported ESPNcricinfo.
However, he clarified that no formal proposals have been made, either for a 'Grand Slam' T20 league or direct investment in the IPL.
His comments come amid strengthening ties between the IPL and the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF) in recent years.
Here are further details.
Growing ties
Saudi ventures have sponsored IPL or its franchises
Saudi Arabia's state-backed entities—Aramco, Visit Saudi, and Neom—have previously sponsored the IPL or its franchises.
In a notable move, the BCCI held the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, the kingdom's second-largest city.
Dhumal also revealed that the World Cricketers' Association (WCA) is in discussions to create a global T20 tournament circuit, with a potential SURJ backing, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund's sports arm.
No concrete proposals
Dhumal denies any concrete proposals from Saudi Arabia
Dhumal, the former BCCI treasurer, denied any solid Saudi Arabia proposals to disrupt world cricket.
"It can't be 'yes' or 'no' because there is no proposal to be discussed; it is just media speculation," he stated as per ESPNcricinfo.
Despite Saudi Arabia having minimal cricketing infrastructure, Dhumal thinks hosting the mega-auction there was an attempt to encourage investment in cricket and demonstrate BCCI's commitment toward global growth of the sport.
Growing demand
Dhumal emphasizes growing demand for cricket in Saudi Arabia
Dhumal stressed on the increasing demand of more cricketing activity in Saudi Arabia because of its huge Indian, Pakistani, Sri Lankan and Bangladeshi diaspora.
He refuted any talks between IPL/BCCI and Saudi Cricket about their interest in IPL.
The mega-auction's success startled many and demonstrated the potential of the game.
"It'll give confidence for government there to invest more in cricket infrastructure so that players there get more opportunity," he said.
Exhibition matches
IPL could host exhibition matches abroad
Dhumal expressed openness to the idea of hosting IPL exhibition matches overseas but clarified that no formal discussions have taken place yet.
He also showed interest in reviving the iconic Champions League T20, which has remained inactive since 2014.
"I would not say no to anything but everything depends on whether we have an availability of time," he said.
"If it creates value for cricket at a global stage, definitely we can look at that."
Expansion plans
IPL's expansion plans and franchise policies
The BCCI also aims to expand the IPL to 94 matches starting from the 2028 season, up from the current 74-game format.
However, there are no immediate plans to introduce new franchises.
Dhumal confirmed strong investor interest in owning teams but stated that the BCCI's stance remains unchanged on India Men players not participating in overseas leagues.