Modi on 2-day Kuwait visit, to attend Gulf Cup opening

Dec 21, 2024

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a two-day official visit to Kuwait, the first by an Indian prime minister to the Gulf nation in 43 years. The visit comes on the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of Kuwait. During his stay, PM Modi will attend the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup as a special guest and engage with the Indian diaspora at a "Hala Modi" event.

PM Modi's visit aims to strengthen India-Kuwait ties

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that the prime minister's visit seeks to strengthen India's historical ties with Kuwait. MEA Secretary (Overseas Indian Affairs) Arun Kumar Chatterjee called it a "historic visit" that would "open a new chapter" in bilateral relations. PM Modi will meet Kuwaiti leaders, including the Emir and Crown Prince Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah, for talks on trade, investment, energy, culture, and people-to-people ties.

PM Modi to visit Indian labor camp in Kuwait

PM Modi also intends to visit an Indian labor camp in Kuwait, highlighting India's dedication to its workers overseas. This comes after a tragic fire incident in June that killed over 45 Indians in Mangaf, Kuwait. In his departure statement, the prime minister said he looked forward to meeting the Indian community in Kuwait and strengthening bilateral ties. He highlighted common interests in peace and prosperity in West Asia and noted the Indian diaspora's role in strengthening bilateral relations.

India, Kuwait anticipate agreements in defense, trade

India is also negotiating a free trade pact with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which Kuwait currently chairs. The GCC includes countries like the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait. In the fiscal year 2022-23, India's trade with GCC countries was worth $184.46 billion. Agreements in key areas like defense and trade are likely during PM Modi's visit to Kuwait.