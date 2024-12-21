Summarize Simplifying... In short Three Hindu temples in Bangladesh were recently attacked and their idols vandalized, leading to the arrest of one individual.

Eight idols were damaged in the attacks

3 Hindu temples attacked, idols vandalized in Bangladesh; 1 arrested

By Snehil Singh 10:29 am Dec 21, 2024

What's the story Three Hindu temples in Bangladesh's Mymensingh and Dinajpur districts have been vandalized, with eight idols damaged over the last two days, news agency PTI reported. Two temples in Mymensingh's Haluaghat sub-district were vandalized in separate incidents on Thursday and Friday. Abul Khayer, officer-in-charge of Haluaghat Police Station, said no arrests or formal complaints have been made yet.

Legal action

Arrest made in connection with temple vandalism

Separately, an idol at Polashkanda Kali Temple in Beeldora Union was vandalized early Thursday. Police arrested Alal Uddin, a 27-year-old local resident, who confessed to the crime during interrogation. He was presented before a Mymensingh court and subsequently sent to jail. Suvash Chandra Sarker, president of the Polashkanda Kali Temple committee, filed a case against unidentified individuals involved in this act of vandalism.

Ongoing probe

Investigation underway in Dinajpur's Birganj sub-district

In Dinajpur's Birganj sub-district, five idols were vandalized at Jharbari Shashan Kali Temple on Tuesday. The incident came to light on Thursday. Janardan Roy, president of the temple committee, expressed shock over the act: "We've never seen such an act here." Officer-in-Charge Abdul Gafur confirmed that an investigation into this incident of vandalism is underway.

Diplomatic strain

Rising tensions and concerns over minority safety

These incidents come days after four people were arrested for vandalizing Hindu properties in Sunamganj district. On November 29, three temples in Chattogram were also vandalized amid protests over sedition charges against a former ISKCON member. The attacks have further strained India-Bangladesh ties since Muhammad Yunus's interim government came to power after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ousting in August.

Violence surge

Bangladesh reports 88 incidents of communal violence

Since Hasina's removal, Bangladesh has witnessed 88 incidents of communal violence against minorities. India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had also raised concerns over the safety of minorities during his meetings with Bangladeshi officials in Dhaka. These incidents have only worsened the diplomatic ties between the two countries, with India expressing concern over the safety and welfare of minorities in Bangladesh.