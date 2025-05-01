What's the story

Mumbai Indians thrashed Rajasthan Royals in Match 50 of the 2025 Indian Premier League encounter in Jaipur.

The five-time champions successfully defended 217, bowling the Royals out for 117. Trent Boult and Karn Sharma took three wickets each.

Notably, MI have won their first IPL match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium since 2012.

Here's how the Impact Players fared in the match.