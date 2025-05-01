IPL 2025, RR vs MI: How the Impact Players fared
What's the story
Mumbai Indians thrashed Rajasthan Royals in Match 50 of the 2025 Indian Premier League encounter in Jaipur.
The five-time champions successfully defended 217, bowling the Royals out for 117. Trent Boult and Karn Sharma took three wickets each.
Notably, MI have won their first IPL match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium since 2012.
Here's how the Impact Players fared in the match.
Karn Sharma
Karn Sharma takes three wickets
Senior leg-spinner Karn came in as MI's impact sub against RR. He replaced Rohit Sharma, who had earlier slammed a fine half-century.
Karn made a difference with his vicious deliveries. He dismissed Dhruv Jurel before getting Maheesh Theekshana and Kumar Kartikeya in the same over.
Karn, who has played for four teams, conceded 23 runs from four overs.
Shubham Dubey
Dubey departs for 9-ball 15
RR sent Shubham Dubey in to extend their batting line-up during the run-chase.
They suffered an untimely top-order collapse and were down to 47/5 in just the fifth over.
Dubey showed promise with a 9-ball 15 (2 fours and a six), but it was short-lived. His knock was ended by MI skipper Hardik Pandya.
Dubey had replaced pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi.