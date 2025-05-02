As mentioned, Rohit and Rickelton recently entered this elite list thanks to their stunning show in Jaipur.

Their 116-run stand was based on clean timing, clever placement, and fearless strokeplay.

Rickelton scored an impressive 61 runs off just 38 deliveries while Rohit also chipped in with a solid half-century (53 off 36).

This partnership helped MI post a mammoth 217/2 against Rajasthan Royals. RR were folded for 117 in response.