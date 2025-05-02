Listing MI's century opening partnerships vs RR in IPL
What's the story
Mumbai Indians openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton scripted a brilliant century stand in Match 50 of IPL 2025 in Jaipur.
Their phenomenal show against Rajasthan Royals meant MI posted 217/2 while batting first.
Both batters made fifties and added 116 runs for the first wicket.
Let's take a look at the list of MI's 100-plus opening partnerships against the Royals.
#3
Rohit and Rickelton: 116 in Jaipur, 2025
As mentioned, Rohit and Rickelton recently entered this elite list thanks to their stunning show in Jaipur.
Their 116-run stand was based on clean timing, clever placement, and fearless strokeplay.
Rickelton scored an impressive 61 runs off just 38 deliveries while Rohit also chipped in with a solid half-century (53 off 36).
This partnership helped MI post a mammoth 217/2 against Rajasthan Royals. RR were folded for 117 in response.
#2
Hussey and Simmons: 120 in Ahmedabad, 2014
Michael Hussey and Lendl Simmons recorded an elegant yet aggressive opening stand of 120 runs against Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad in 2014.
The West Indies star scored 62 runs in 51 balls while Hussey added 56 in 39 balls.
Ankit Sharma trapped both batters in the 15th over.
Their efforts meant MI completed their innings at 178/3. They subsequently won the game by 25 runs.
#1
Smith and Tendulkar: 163* in Jaipur, 2012
Dwayne Smith and Sachin Tendulkar made history with their unbeaten 163-run stand against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur in 2012.
This is also MI's highest opening stand to date. MI were chasing 162 that day as they crossed the line in just 18 overs.
Smith dominated the partnership with an unbeaten 87 in 58 balls. Tendulkar contributed with an unbeaten 58 off 51 balls.