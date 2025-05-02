May 02, 202511:46 am

What's the story

Rohit Sharma has crossed the 3,000-run mark as an opener in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The star Mumbai Indians batsman achieved the milestone during Match 50 of IPL 2025 against the Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

His 53-run knock was instrumental in MI's 100-run triumph.

Meanwhile, here we compare Rohit and Royal Challengers Bengaluru talisman Virat Kohli's stats as an opener in IPL.