Rohit vs Kohli: Who owns better IPL stats as opener?
What's the story
Rohit Sharma has crossed the 3,000-run mark as an opener in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The star Mumbai Indians batsman achieved the milestone during Match 50 of IPL 2025 against the Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.
His 53-run knock was instrumental in MI's 100-run triumph.
Meanwhile, here we compare Rohit and Royal Challengers Bengaluru talisman Virat Kohli's stats as an opener in IPL.
Average
Kohli way ahead of Rohit in terms of average
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit has raced to 3,041 IPL runs as an opener across 112 innings.
He became the 12th opener to enter the 3,000-run club in IPL.
The MI star is the only batter with a sub-30 average in this elite list (28.96).
On the other hand, Kohli has opened in 123 innings as he owns the third-most runs as an IPL opener (4,795).
His average of 47 is only second to 48.96 among openers with 3,000-plus runs.
Information
Kohli has a better strike rate as well
Though Rohit is widely considered better than Kohli in terms of quick run-scoring, the latter owns a better strike rate. Kohli's strike rate while opening the batting is an impressive 138.42. Rohit (133.61) trails him by a fair margin.
50-plus scores
Who has more 50-plus scores?
Kohli's tally of 45 50-plus scores while starting the proceedings in IPL is the third-most for any batter.
He is only behind David Warner (60) and Shikhar Dhawan (49).
Rohit is way behind Kohli with just 19 such scores. Each of Kohli's eight IPL tons have come while opening the batting.
Jos Buttler (7) is the only other batter with more than six IPL hundreds. Rohit has just a solitary hundred in this regard.
Wins
Contributions in victories
60% of Kohli's runs (2,896) while batting at the top have come in winning causes (excluding Super Over games).
His average and strike go up to 62.95 and 144.51 in this regard.
On the other hand, 58% of Rohit's runs as an opener have resulted in victories (1,776).
He has an average and strike rate of 35.52 and 136.30, respectively, in triumphs. Hence, Kohli dominates this list as well.
Career
Top-two run-getters in IPL history
With his latest knock, Rohit has raced to 6,921 runs from 267 IPL games at 29.8. He now owns 46 fifties (100s: 2).
The star batter is only behind Kohli in terms of IPL runs.
The star RCB batter has reached 8,447 runs from 262 encounters at 39.47 in IPL history. Kohli owns eight tons besides 61 fifties.