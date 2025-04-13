What's the story

Famed Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has made an investment in Agilitas, an Indian sportswear brand.

The move comes as he ends his eight-year-long association with Puma, a leading global sportswear manufacturer.

Despite getting a whopping ₹300 crore offer from Puma to renew their contract for another eight years, Kohli opted to invest in Agilitas instead.