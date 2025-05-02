What is RR's lowest total against MI in IPL?
What's the story
Mumbai Indians (MI) registered a phenomenal win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur, their sixth on the trot in the 2025 Indian Premier League.
MI scored the joint-highest IPL total on this ground (217/2) and won by a whopping 100 runs.
The win not only took them to the top of the points table but also knocked RR out of the playoff race.
Here we look at RR's lowest IPL totals against MI.
#1
90/9 in Sharjah, 2021
RR batters had a hard time in the 2021 game against MI in Sharjah. Though they managed to survive the entire 20 overs, they could only manage 90/9.
Opener Evin Lewis (24) was the only RR star to score over 20 that day as Nathan Coulter-Nile starred with four wickets.
Jimmy Neesham took a three-fer while Bumrah sent back two batters.
RR (94/2) chased down the target in just 8.2 overs.
#2
103/10 in Mumbai, 2008
One of RR's three defeats in the inaugural IPL season came against MI at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.
While Swapnil Asnodkar (39) and Shane Watson (32) played decent knocks, no other RR batter could enter double digits.
Ashish Nehra starred with three wickets for MI. Dhawal Kulkarni, Dwayne Bravo, and Rohan Raje trapped two batters each as RR were folded for 103 in 16.2 overs.
MI later won the game by seven wickets.
#3
117/10 in Jaipur, 2025
Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah spearheaded MI's bowling attack in the aforementioned Jaipur match.
Both bowlers took two wickets apiece in the powerplay as RR lost five batters in this phase.
RR couldn't recover from these early blows and folded for a paltry 117 runs in just 16.1 overs, losing by a huge margin.
Number-eight batter Jofra Archer (30) was the only batter to touch the 20-run mark.
Karn Sharma dismissed three batters toward the end.