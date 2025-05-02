What's the story

Mumbai Indians (MI) registered a phenomenal win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur, their sixth on the trot in the 2025 Indian Premier League.

MI scored the joint-highest IPL total on this ground (217/2) and won by a whopping 100 runs.

The win not only took them to the top of the points table but also knocked RR out of the playoff race.

Here we look at RR's lowest IPL totals against MI.