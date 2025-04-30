Tim Southee could be England's next bowling consultant: Details here
What's the story
England men's cricket team is eyeing Tim Southee as a bowling consultant, according to reports.
The move comes after James Anderson extended his contract with Lancashire and will represent them for the entire domestic season.
Now, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is on the hunt for a replacement to fill Anderson's shoes ahead of their busy schedule.
Meanwhile, England will play Zimbabwe in a one-off Test before taking on India in a five-match Test series.
Here's more.
Coaching prospect
Appointment could bolster England's bowling strategy
Southee, who has retired from international cricket, is being considered due to his strong rapport with the current England head coach, Brendon McCullum.
If appointed, he would join fellow New Zealander Jeetan Patel in the coaching staff.
Patel is the spin bowling consultant and assistant coach for the team.
Notably, this move could potentially bolster England's bowling strategy in upcoming matches against India and Zimbabwe.
Cricket legacy
Southee's impressive cricket career and records
Southee, with 107 Test matches to his name, has been a stalwart for New Zealand.
He ranks as the country's second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, having claimed an impressive 391 wickets at an average of 30.26.
Across formats, he tops the chart with 776 wickets from 394 games.
His experience and record make him a good choice for England's bowling consultant.
WTC table
England's disappointing finish in 2023-25 WTC cycle
The Three Lions had an underwhelming end to their 2023-25 World Test Championship campaign.
Despite playing the most Tests in the cycle, England finished fifth in the standings. They won 11, lost 10, and drew one of their 22 matches.
However, a 22-point deduction dropped their total to 114.
Their final points percentage stood at 43.18%, placing them just below New Zealand, which finished fourth with 48.21%.