What's the story

England men's cricket team is eyeing Tim Southee as a bowling consultant, according to reports.

The move comes after James Anderson extended his contract with Lancashire and will represent them for the entire domestic season.

Now, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is on the hunt for a replacement to fill Anderson's shoes ahead of their busy schedule.

Meanwhile, England will play Zimbabwe in a one-off Test before taking on India in a five-match Test series.

Here's more.