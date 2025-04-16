Rohit Sharma puts his faith on ODI cricket's future: Details
What's the story
Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has spoken about his faith in the longevity of One Day International (ODI) cricket.
Even as the game is moving toward the rapid-fire T20 format, Rohit believes ODI is still a respected and difficult format.
He spoke about it during an interview with former Australian captain Michael Clarke on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.
Champions Trophy memories
Rohit recalls his team's ICC Champions Trophy experience
Rohit Sharma recalled the intensity of the ICC Champions Trophy campaign, where he was instrumental in India's 2025 triumph.
He scored 180 runs in five matches, including a crucial knock of 76 off 83 balls in the final against New Zealand.
Despite T20 cricket's growing popularity and frequency, Rohit insists ODI cricket is still held in high esteem in the sport.
Views
'50-over cricket has its own challenge'
Sharing his personal connection to ODI cricket, Rohit said, "I know there has been lot of talk about one-day cricket being questioned. Whether its a sustainable format or not. Look, we have all grown up watching 50-over World Cup. ICC Champions Trophy when we played those games. Those were high-intensity games."
"I know it is very longer, because people are wathcing T20 cricket. But, 50-over cricket has its own challenge," Rohit said.
Current form
Rohit's performance in ODIs and IPL 2025
Rohit is one of India's most successful ODI players. In his career, he has scored an impressive 11,168 runs in 273 matches. He averages 48.76 with 58 fifties and 32 tons under his belt.
Rohit is currently playing for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.
His form has been underwhelming. In five games, he has only scored 56 runs at an average of 11.20.