Most batters with 40-plus runs in an IPL innings
Mumbai Indians (MI) posted a daunting 217/2 Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their 2025 IPL match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
The innings was highlighted by a solid opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton followed by a fiery finish from Suryakumar Yadav and MI skipper Hardik Pandya.
Meanwhile, RR were folded for just 117 in response.
Here we decode the instances of most batters touching the 40-run mark in an IPL innings.
#1
MI vs RR, 2025
Rohit and Rickelton added a 116-run opening stand after RR elected to field in the aforementioned game.
Rickelton scored an impressive 61 runs off just 38 deliveries while Rohit also chipped in with a solid half-century (53 off 36).
Suryakumar and Pandya took charge thereafter as MI finished at 217/2.
The duo stitched an unbeaten 94-run partnership, with both batters scoring identical scores of 48 runs each off just 23 balls.
MI later won the game by 100 runs.
#2
CSK vs RR, Jaipur, 2011
The 2011 edition marked the first instance of four batters entering 40s in an IPL innings.
Chennai Super Kings openers Michael Hussey (46 off 30 balls) and Murali Vijay (53 off 40 balls) added 77 runs against RR in Jaipur.
While Suresh Raina made a brisk 43 off 27 balls, skipper MS Dhoni managed 41 off 19 balls.
Their combined efforts powered CSK to 196/3. RR eventually suffered a 63-run loss.
#3
LSG vs PBKS, Mohali, 2023
Lucknow Super Giants scored a staggering 257/5 against Punjab Kings in the 2023 IPL game in Mohali.
LSG managed 74/2 in the powerplay overs as opener Kyle Mayers(54) and Ayush Badoni (43) starred in this phase.
Both batters faced 24 balls each. Marcus Stoinis took over from the duo and hammered a classy 40-ball 73.
Nicholas Pooran also chipped in with a 19-ball 45 as LSG later won the game by 56 runs.
#4
SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad smashed a mammoth 277/3 in 20 overs versus Mumbai Indians in the 2024 IPL game in Hyderabad. This was then the highest team total in IPL.
Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma went berserk in the powerplay. While the former scored 62 from 24 balls, Abhishek made a 23-ball 63.
Heinrich Klaasen, who finished on an unbeaten 34-ball 80, was the other half-centurion. Aiden Markram was unbeaten on 42 from 28 balls as SRH recorded a 31-run triumph.