What's the story

Mumbai Indians (MI) posted a daunting 217/2 Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their 2025 IPL match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

The innings was highlighted by a solid opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton followed by a fiery finish from Suryakumar Yadav and MI skipper Hardik Pandya.

Meanwhile, RR were folded for just 117 in response.

Here we decode the instances of most batters touching the 40-run mark in an IPL innings.