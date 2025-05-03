What's the story

Match 51 of IPL 2025 saw Gujarat Titans' wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler smash his 24th IPL fifty, powering GT to a 38-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

This was GT's seventh victory of the season.

Meanwhile, the knock also stands as the English talisman's third-highest score against the 2016 champions in the IPL.

We break down Buttler's best performances against SRH in the tournament.