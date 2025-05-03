Jos Buttler: Decoding his best knocks versus SRH in IPL
What's the story
Match 51 of IPL 2025 saw Gujarat Titans' wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler smash his 24th IPL fifty, powering GT to a 38-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.
This was GT's seventh victory of the season.
Meanwhile, the knock also stands as the English talisman's third-highest score against the 2016 champions in the IPL.
We break down Buttler's best performances against SRH in the tournament.
#1
124 off 64 balls (RR) - Delhi, 2021
Buttler's only hundred against SRH came in 2021 (for Rajasthan Royals).
Batting first, RR lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early, but Buttler and Sanju Samson counterattacked with a 150-run stand.
Samson fell for 48, but Buttler hammered a brilliant 124 off 64 balls, studded with 11 fours and eight sixes.
Thanks to his effort, RR posted 220/3 and later won by 55 runs.
#2
95 off 59 balls (RR) - Jaipur, 2023
Match 52 of the 2023 IPL saw Buttler go berserk against SRH in Jaipur, scoring a fluent 95 off 59 balls.
According to ESPNcricinfo, RR posted a formidable 214/2, powered by a 138-run stand between Buttler and Sanju Samson (66*).
Buttler's innings featured 10 fours and four sixes.
However, it wasn't enough, as SRH successfully chased down the target with four wickets in hand.
#3
64 off 37 balls (GT) - Ahmedabad, 2025
As mentioned, Buttler's fifth fifty of IPL 2025 also ranks as his third-highest score against SRH in the IPL.
Batting first, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan gave GT a strong start.
He then built a 62-run partnership with Gill (76), scoring 64 off 37 balls, featuring four sixes and three fours.
GT posted 224/6 and later restricted SRH to 186/6, sealing a 38-run victory.
#4
54 off 22 balls (RR) - Hyderabad, 2023
Buttler's blistering 22-ball 54 against SRH in Match 4 (2023 IPL) rounds out his list of top performances against SRH.
Opening the innings, he and Jaiswal gave RR a flying start with an 85-run partnership.
Buttler smashed 54 off 22 balls, including seven fours and three sixes, before falling.
Samson added another fifty as RR posted 203/5 and later restricted SRH to 131/8.