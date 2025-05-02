What's the story

Jos Buttler has attained another massive milestone. After crossing 12,500 T20 runs in Gujarat Titans' previous encounter in the Indian Premier League 2025 season, Buttler has now gone past 4,000 IPL runs.

He achieved the landmark of 4,000 IPL runs in Match 51 of the IPL 2025 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Buttler needed 12 runs to complete the milestone.