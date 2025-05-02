Jos Buttler completes 4,000 runs in Indian Premier League: Stats
What's the story
Jos Buttler has attained another massive milestone. After crossing 12,500 T20 runs in Gujarat Titans' previous encounter in the Indian Premier League 2025 season, Buttler has now gone past 4,000 IPL runs.
He achieved the landmark of 4,000 IPL runs in Match 51 of the IPL 2025 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad on Friday.
Buttler needed 12 runs to complete the milestone.
Knock
Buttler scores 64 runs versus SRH
Buttler came to the crease when his side was 87/1. He was solid in his approach and played an entertaining knock, adding 62 runs alongside Shubman Gill (76) and another 57 with Washington Sundar.
Buttler, who was dropped in the 12th over by Pat Cummins, was eventually dismissed by the latter in the 19th over.
He scored 64 runs from 37 balls.
4,000
Breaking down his 4,000 runs in IPL
Buttler started his IPL career with Mumbai Indians. Across 24 matches, he managed 527 runs at 25.09. He smashed one fifty with his strike rate being 145-plus.
He moved to Rajasthan Royals next. Buttler scored 3,055 runs for RR from 83 matches at 41.84. He smashed 18 fifties and 7 tons (SR: 147.79).
For his new side Gujarat, he has 461 runs this season.
Information
Buttler owns 31 fifty-plus scores in IPL
Playing his 117th match in the IPL, Buttler has raced to 4,052 runs from 116 innings. He averages 40-plus with the help of 7 tons and 24 fifties. His strike rate is close to 150. Notably, he surpassed 400 fours (401) during this knock.
Record
Buttler becomes 3rd-fastest to 4,000 IPL runs (by balls)
As per Cricbuzz, Buttler is now the 3rd-fastest to 4,000 IPL runs in terms of balls taken.
Least balls taken to reach 4000 IPL runs:
2,653 - Chris Gayle
2,658 - AB de Villiers
2,677 - Jos Buttler*
2,714 - Suryakumar Yadav
2,809 - David Warner
Numbers
His IPL numbers vs SRH and overall T20 stats
As per ESPNcricinfo, Buttler has raced to a total of 445 runs from 15 matches against SRH. He averages 29.66.
He owns a ton and three fifties against the Sunrisers.
Overall in the 20-over format, Buttler now owns 12.583 runs from 444 matches at 35.64 (419 innings).
He slammed his 89th fifty (100s: 8).
2025
RR's loss is Gujarat's gain: Buttler's story this season
Buttler has been signed by Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Buttler, who was released by the Royals, set his base price at ₹2 crore. 2022 IPL champions Gujarat showed their trust in Buttler after spending a sum of ₹15.75 crore.
Buttler, who owns over 450 runs this season, has proved to be massive much to RR's despair.