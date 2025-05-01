Shreyas Iyer fined for slow over-rate in CSK-PBKS clash: Details
What's the story
Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined for his team's slow over-rate in Match 49 of the IPL 2025 season against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk.
PBKS won the match by four wickets, scaling down a target of 191 runs.
Notably, this is the first over-rate violation for PBKS in IPL 2025 under the tournament's code of conduct.
Here's more.
Penalty specifics
PBKS's penalty details and extraordinary performance by Chahal
As a consequence of the slow over-rate breach, Iyer was fined ₹12 lakh.
His side was also asked to place an additional fielder inside the circle before starting the 19th over.
However, despite the setback, Yuzvendra Chahal produced a phenomenal show, picking up four wickets in a single over, including a hat-trick—his second IPL hat-trick.
Game recap
Match summary: CSK's batting and PBKS's response
In the match, PBKS chose to bowl first against CSK. Sam Curran was instrumental in their innings, scoring a brilliant 88 off 47 balls.
However, Chahal's brilliant bowling saw CSK losing their last five wickets for just six runs, bowled out for 190 in 19.2 overs.
Chasing, Iyer top-scored with a quickfire 72 off just 41 balls, leading his team to victory.
Standings update
PBKS's rise in points table and CSK's playoff elimination
With this win, PBKS climbed to the second spot on the points table, while CSK's loss meant they are left with only four points after 10 matches, all but knocking them out of the playoffs race.
Iyer has been a standout player this season for PBKS, being their highest run-scorer.
In IPL 2025, the Punjab captain owns 360 runs.
He is followed closely by Prabhsimran Singh (346 runs). The opener hit 54 from 36 balls versus CSK.