What's the story

FC Barcelona and Inter Milan played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final.

The match, held at Montjuic Olympic Stadium, saw both teams put up an impressive performance.

Despite facing an initial setback with two early goals from Inter, Barcelona managed to equalize twice.

Inter took the lead again but Barca managed to secure a crucial draw ahead of the second leg in Italy.