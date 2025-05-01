Barcelona hold Inter 3-3 in Champions League semis: Key stats
What's the story
FC Barcelona and Inter Milan played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final.
The match, held at Montjuic Olympic Stadium, saw both teams put up an impressive performance.
Despite facing an initial setback with two early goals from Inter, Barcelona managed to equalize twice.
Inter took the lead again but Barca managed to secure a crucial draw ahead of the second leg in Italy.
Match summary
Inter Milan take early lead
The match started with a bang as Inter scored within 30 seconds of the game.
They countered Barcelona's high press to perfection and found space on the right wing, where Denzel Dumfries crossed for Marcus Thuram to score a stunning backheel goal.
The early strike set the tone for an intense first half, with Inter taking control of the game from the word go.
Early dominance
Inter double their lead
Inter kept their attack going in the first half, with Federico Dimarco's corner kick resulting in a second goal.
Francesco Acerbi won the first header and Dumfries acrobatically volleyed to double their lead after just 20 minutes.
Although Ferran Torres came close twice for Barcelona in the first 15 minutes, it was Inter who kept the match under their control.
Resilience
Barcelona offer a fight to make it 2-2
After a difficult start, Barcelona came back strong after the second Inter goal.
Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal scored an impressive solo goal to bring Barca back into contention.
Despite Inter's solid defense and goalkeeper Yan Sommer's crucial saves, Pedri's beautiful pass found Raphinha who assisted Ferran for the equalizer just before half-time.
This marked a significant shift in momentum as they ended the first half at 2-2.
Second half
Inter regain lead, Barcelona equalize again
In the second half, Inter restored their lead with Dumfries scoring his second goal from a corner kick.
But Barcelona quickly leveled the scores again with Raphinha's powerful shot hitting the crossbar and bouncing off Sommer's back into the net.
The match was finely poised as both teams displayed their attacking and defensive skills.
Despite several chances on both ends, neither team could grab a late winner in this thrilling contest.
Information
Here are the match stats
Barca created 1 big chance compared to three of Inter. The Catalans had nine shots on target from 19 attempts. Inter managed three shots on target from 7 attempts. Barca owned 72% ball possession and managed 36 touches in the opposition box.
Yamal
Yamal completes 100 games for Barcelona
Yamal scored a sensational goal for Barca to mark his 100th appearance for the club.
The Spaniard has raced to 15 goals this season from 49 appearances. He also owns 20 assists.
After 100 games, the Spaniard owns 22 goals and 27 assists.
Notably, he is the youngest player to reach 100 games for FC Barcelona. He broke his teammate Gavi's record, who did the same aged 19 years and 29 days.
Records
Yamal makes these Champions League records
As per Opta, at 17 years and 291 days, Yamal is the youngest player to score in a Champions League semi-final, surpassing Kylian Mbappe in 2017 (18 years and 140 days).
Meanwhile, Yamal became only the second under-18 player in Champions League history to start a semi-final after Julian Draxler (17 years, 226 days) for Schalke 04 at Old Trafford in May 2011.
Information
Raphinha continues his dream season
Only Cristiano Ronaldo (21 in 2013/14) has been involved in more goals in a single UEFA Champions League campaign than Raphinha this season (20 - 12 goals, 8 assists).
Opta stats
Key records for Inter's Dumfries, Thuram and Inzaghi
Dumfries is the first Dutch player to both score and assist in a UEFA Champions League semi-final since Wesley Sneijder, also for Inter against Barcelona.
Dumfries is also the first Inter player to score a brace in a Champions League semi-final.
Thuram has now scored the fastest goal in a Champions League semi-final.
Inter manager Simone Inzaghi took charge of his 50th UEFA Champions League match tonight, becoming the seventh Italian coach to reach this milestone.