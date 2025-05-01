Ruben Amorim downplays Europa League win as season savior: Details
What's the story
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has clarified a win in the Europa League won't be enough to save their ongoing season.
However, he did admit that a win could change the club's future drastically.
"Everybody knows that it's really important for our season," Amorim said in a pre-match press conference. "We know that nothing is going to save our season, but this can be huge."
Potential impact
Europa League triumph could alter club's future
Amorim stressed how winning the Europa League could change Manchester United's future.
He said, "Winning a trophy and also to get in the Champions League, to have European games next year, could change a lot of things in our club, even in the summer."
This shows how a good run in this tournament could affect player recruitment and other club management aspects.
Performance disparity
United's contrasting domestic and European performance
Despite their struggles in the Premier League, where they currently sit 14th, Manchester United have shown resilience in Europe.
Their journey to the semi-finals was marked by a dramatic comeback against Lyon, securing a spot with a 7-6 aggregate victory.
Amorim acknowledged that even if they win the Europa League, there are many issues within the club that need addressing.
Need for change
Amorim calls for change within the club
Amorim said, "Europa League will not change anything in our problems - it's going to help us to have Champions League next year, more money to spend, but the problems are still there."
He emphasized on consistency and good decision-making to change fans' perception.
Amorim feels a successful Europa League campaign could be a shortcut back into top-tier European competition.
Updates
Amad Diallo and Matthijs de Ligt aren't fit to start
Manchester United's squad for the upcoming semi-final against Athletic Club has been hit by injuries.
Amad Diallo and Matthijs de Ligt aren't fit to start after returning from injury.
Diallo has been out since February with an ankle injury, while De Ligt has missed a month with a similar issue.
The final of the Europa League will take place in Bilbao on May 21.
Do you know?
United are unbeaten in this season's Europa League
United are unbeaten in 12 games in this season's Europa League campaign (W7 D5). This is now their biggest unbeaten run in a single campaign of an European competition since going 11 unbeaten to win the 2016-17 Europa League.