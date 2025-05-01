IPL 2025, CSK vs PBKS: How the 'Impact Players' fared
What's the story
Anshul Kamboj and Prabhsimran Singh were the Impact Players in Match 49 of IPL 2025 between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings at Chepauk.
The match saw PBKS beat CSK as they chased down a 191-run target with 4 wickets to spare.
Yuzvendra Chahal, Prabhsimran, and Shreyas Iyer were PBKS' heroes of the night.
Here we decode how Impact Subs Kamboj and Prabhsimran fared.
Kamboj
Kamboj fails as an Impact Player
Kamboj replaced opener Ayush Mhatre for CSK. The pacer was dismissed for a first-ball duck in the 19th over by Chahal. He contributed to the hat-trick Chahal picked.
And then with the ball, Kamboj went wicketless. He was used for only 2 overs by CSK skipper MS Dhoni.
Kamboj conceded 20 runs, conceding at 10 runs an over. He failed to impact the game.
Prabhsimran
Prabhsimran shines with 54 for Punjab, makes absolute impact
Prabhsimran added 44 runs with Priyansh Arya for the opening wicket before stitching another 72-run stand alongside skipper Shreyas Iyer.
The PBKS opener hit 54 runs off 36 balls. He hit 5 fours and 3 sixes. He was dismissed in the 13th over by CSK's left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad.
This was his 3rd fifty of the IPL 2025 season.