May 01, 202512:53 am

What's the story

Anshul Kamboj and Prabhsimran Singh were the Impact Players in Match 49 of IPL 2025 between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings at Chepauk.

The match saw PBKS beat CSK as they chased down a 191-run target with 4 wickets to spare.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Prabhsimran, and Shreyas Iyer were PBKS' heroes of the night.

Here we decode how Impact Subs Kamboj and Prabhsimran fared.