Prabhsimran started from where he left against Kolkata Knight Riders.

He got the boundaries when needed and was part of two vital partnerships. It was a positive effort from the batter's blade.

His 54 from 36 balls had 5 fours and 3 sixes. He was dismissed in the 13th over by CSK's left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad.

By then, he set the base.