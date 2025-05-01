Prabhsimran Singh slams his 3rd fifty of IPL 2025: Stats
What's the story
Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh hit his 3rd fifty of the Indian Premier League 2025 season.
The PBKS opener hit 54 runs off 36 balls against Chennai Super Kings in Match 49 at Chepauk.
Prabhsimran added 44 runs with Priyansh Arya for the opening wicket before stitching another 72-run stand alongside skipper Shreyas Iyer.
His efforts helped PBKS scale down a 191-run target.
Knock
Prabshimran shines for Punjab
Prabhsimran started from where he left against Kolkata Knight Riders.
He got the boundaries when needed and was part of two vital partnerships. It was a positive effort from the batter's blade.
His 54 from 36 balls had 5 fours and 3 sixes. He was dismissed in the 13th over by CSK's left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad.
By then, he set the base.
Do you know?
3 fifty-plus scores this season have also come away
Prabhsimran's all three 50-plus scores this season has come away from home. He smashed 69 vs LSG, Lucknow; 83 vs KKR, Kolkata and now 54 vs CSK, Chennai.
Stats
6th IPL fifty for the batter
Prabhsimran has raced to 346 runs from 10 matches this season. He owns three fifties. He averages 34.60 with his strike rate being 165.55. He has smashed 17 sixes and 39 fours, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Overall, Prabhsimran now owns 1,102 runs from 44 IPL matches at 25.04. This was his 6th fifty (100s: 1).