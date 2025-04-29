Bangladesh's Shadman Islam completes 1,000 Test runs with century: Stats
What's the story
Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam has brought up his second Test century.
The young batter accomplished the landmark in the second innings of the ongoing second Test against Zimbabwe in Chattogram.
This was his second Test hundred as Shadman also went past 1,000 Test runs during his stay.
Earlier, Zimbabwe had won the toss and opted to bat first but were bowled out for 227.
Here we look at Shadman's stats.
Knock
A fine hand from Shadman
Bangladesh, who were responding to Zimbabwe's first innings total of 227/10, were off to a brilliant start.
Shadman showcased positive intent as his opening partner Anamul Haque (39) played the second fiddle.
Their efforts meant the hosts were 105/0 at lunch on Day 2. The opening stand ended at 118 runs.
Shadman reached his hundred in the second session as he further added 76 runs with Mominul Haque for the second wicket.
Brian Bennett eventually trapped the centurion.
Career
1,000 Test runs for Shadman
Shadman Islam departed after scoring 120 off 181 balls, having smoked 16 fours and a six.
As per ESPNcricinfo, the southpaw has now raced to 1,059 runs across 22 Tests at 26.47 (50s: 5).
Both his hundreds have come against Zimbabwe as he now owns 274 runs against them at 68.50.
At home, he has 344 runs at 21.50 (100: 1, 50s: 2).
Bowling brilliance
Taijul Islam shines with 6-wicket haul
Meanwhile, Taijul Islam was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh in the first innings, taking six wickets for just 60 runs.
This was Taijul's 16th five-wicket haul in Test cricket.
He got his last wicket on the first ball of day two when Blessing Muzarabani edged a turning delivery to the wicket-keeper.
Zimbabwe resumed their innings at 227 for nine but couldn't add any further runs on the second morning.