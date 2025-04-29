What's the story

Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam has brought up his second Test century.

The young batter accomplished the landmark in the second innings of the ongoing second Test against Zimbabwe in Chattogram.

This was his second Test hundred as Shadman also went past 1,000 Test runs during his stay.

Earlier, Zimbabwe had won the toss and opted to bat first but were bowled out for 227.

Here we look at Shadman's stats.