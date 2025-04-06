Southampton relegated from Premier League with defeat against Tottenham: Stats
What's the story
Southampton have been relegated from the Premier League with a 3-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in matchweek 31 on Sunday.
Brennan Johnson scored both goals for Tottenham in the first half. Southampton pulled a goal back through Mateus Fernandes (90') before Spurs scored a penalty via Mathys Tel.
Southampton suffered their 25th defeat of the season, getting relegated with another 7 matches to go.
Tally
Southampton's sorry stats in Premier League 2024/25
After 31 matches, the Saints own 10 points. They have won only 2 games this season in addition to 4 draws.
Southampton have scored the fewest goals this season (23).
They have also let in the most number of goals (74). Their goal difference is -51.
Southampton are the first side in Premier League history to be relegated with seven games to go.
Information
A look at the match stats
Spurs managed 8 shots on target compared to Saints' 4. In terms of expected goals, Spurs clocked a tally of 2.21 with Southampton managing 1.04. Spurs edged past Southampton in terms of touches in the opposition box (25-24).
Do you know?
Spurs move above Manchester United
After 31 matches, Spurs own 37 points. This was their 11th win of the season. They have moved above Manchester United, who could get reclaim their 13th place with a draw or win against Manchester City.