What's the story

Southampton have been relegated from the Premier League with a 3-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in matchweek 31 on Sunday.

Brennan Johnson scored both goals for Tottenham in the first half. Southampton pulled a goal back through Mateus Fernandes (90') before Spurs scored a penalty via Mathys Tel.

Southampton suffered their 25th defeat of the season, getting relegated with another 7 matches to go.