IPL: Revisiting instances of CSK being bowled out at Chepauk
What's the story
Punjab Kings handed Chennai Super Kings their eighth loss of IPL 2025, winning by four wickets and knocking CSK out of playoff contention.
Batting first, CSK were bowled out for 190, only the fourth time they've been dismissed entirely at Chepauk.
Yuzvendra Chahal starred with figures of 4/32 for PBKS.
We revisit all instances of CSK being bowled out at their home ground.
#1
112 vs MI, 2012
The first time CSK were bowled out at Chepauk was in the 2012 season opener, when their arch rivals, Mumbai Indians, skittled them for 112 in 19.5 overs.
Batting first, CSK struggled as MI bowlers struck regularly.
Suresh Raina top-scored with 36, while Lasith Malinga, Kieron Pollard and Pragyan Ojha each took two wickets to dismantle the Super Kings' lineup.
#2
109 vs MI, 2019
MI once again feature on this list, having bowled out CSK at Chepauk for a second time during the 2019 season.
According to ESPNcricinfo, while chasing 156, CSK were dismissed for 109.
Malinga led the attack with a superb 4/37, supported by two-wicket hauls from Krunal Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah.
Murali Vijay was the lone bright spot for CSK, scoring 38 off 35 balls.
#3
154 vs SRH, 2025
The third instance of CSK being bowled out at Chepauk came in Match 43 of the 2025 season, when Sunrisers Hyderabad dismissed them for 154 in the first innings.
CSK's top-order woes persisted as they lost three wickets inside the powerplay, failing to build momentum.
Dewald Brevis was the lone standout with 42 off 28, while Harshal Patel starred for SRH, claiming 4/28.
#4
190 vs PBKS, 2025*
As mentioned, CSK were bowled out for 190 at Chepauk by PBKS in match 49 of the season.
Despite early struggles, a counter-attacking 88 off 47 balls from Sam Curran steadied the innings.
However, the tide turned dramatically when Chahal delivered a stunning 19th over, claiming a hat-trick and finishing with four wickets, triggering a late collapse that dismantled CSK's batting lineup.