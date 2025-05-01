What's the story

Punjab Kings handed Chennai Super Kings their eighth loss of IPL 2025, winning by four wickets and knocking CSK out of playoff contention.

Batting first, CSK were bowled out for 190, only the fourth time they've been dismissed entirely at Chepauk.

Yuzvendra Chahal starred with figures of 4/32 for PBKS.

We revisit all instances of CSK being bowled out at their home ground.