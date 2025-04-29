What's the story

In a major development, Nat Sciver-Brunt has been named the new captain of England women's cricket team, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Tuesday.

The all-rounder becomes the successor of Heather Knight, who stepped down after a disappointing Ashes series wherein England lost all matches.

Sciver-Brunt will now lead the team across all three formats.

Here are further details.