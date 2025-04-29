Nat Sciver-Brunt appointed new captain of England women's cricket team
What's the story
In a major development, Nat Sciver-Brunt has been named the new captain of England women's cricket team, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Tuesday.
The all-rounder becomes the successor of Heather Knight, who stepped down after a disappointing Ashes series wherein England lost all matches.
Sciver-Brunt will now lead the team across all three formats.
Here are further details.
Career highlights
Sciver-Brunt's impressive cricket career and leadership experience
Since her 2013 debut, Sciver-Brunt has been a linchpin for England, playing 259 matches across formats.
She starred for England, who won the 2017 Women's World Cup, and has continued to deliver at the highest level.
Apart from these accomplishments, she has also gained valuable leadership experience by captaining England during the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG).
Captain's statement
Sciver-Brunt expresses pride and commitment as new captain
"I'm really proud to take on the role of captain of the England Women's team and it's an honor to have been asked by Charlotte, someone I've always looked up to," Sciver-Brunt said.
"Ever since I made my England debut back in 2013, all I have wanted to do is help the team in every way that I can."
She further added she will strive for success while empowering her teammates.
Awards and records
A look at her achievements
Sciver-Brunt's cricketing prowess is evident from her accolades. She was named the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year for 2022 and 2023.
She was also included in the ICC Women's ODI and T20I Teams of the Year in 2023.
Currently ranked third in the ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings, she made history by becoming the first player with 500-plus runs in a Women's Premier League (WPL) season.
ECB's support
ECB's endorsement of Sciver-Brunt's captaincy
Clare Connor, the managing director of England Women's cricket, expressed her confidence in Sciver-Brunt as captain.
"We are delighted to have appointed Nat as England Women's captain and I know she's excited about the honor of leading the team during an unprecedented chapter in international women's cricket," said Connor.
She further praised Sciver-Brunt for her qualities that extend beyond her skills on the pitch.
Information
How Knight fared as captain
As per ESPNcricinfo, Knight led England Women in 94 ODIs, winning 62 and losing 29. Three matches were abandoned. She also won 71 of her 96 WT20Is as England's captain. Knight bowed out as the greatest captains in women's international cricket.