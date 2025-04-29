Chattogram Test: Zimbabwe execute damage control following Shadman Islam's hundred
Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam starred with the bat on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against Zimbabwe in Chattogram, scoring his second Test century.
His innings not only highlighted his batting prowess but also helped the hosts finish the day at 291/7.
The Tiger lost a few wickets in the final session as Zimbabwe staged a comeback.
As Zimbabwe managed 227/10 in the first innings, Bangladesh currently lead by 64 runs.
Here we look at the day report.
1st innings
Taijul Islam shines with 6-wicket haul
Taijul Islam was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh in the first innings, taking six wickets.
He got his last wicket on the first ball of Day 2 when Blessing Muzarabani edged a turning delivery to the wicket-keeper.
Zimbabwe resumed their innings at 227 for nine but couldn't add any further runs on the second day's morning.
Bangladesh innings
Shadman puts the hosts on top
Shadman showcased positive intent as his opening partner Anamul Haque (39) played the second fiddle.
The opening stand ended at 118 runs.
Shadman reached his hundred in the second session as he further added 76 runs with Mominul Haque for the second wicket.
Meanwhile, a stunning comeback from the Zimbabwe bowlers meant the hosts went from 259/3 to 279/7. They eventually ended the day at 291/7.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz (16*) and Taijul Islam (5*) returned unbeaten.
Shadman
1,000 Test runs for Shadman
Shadman Islam departed after scoring 120 off 181 balls, having smoked 16 fours and a six.
The southpaw went past 1,000 Test runs during his stay.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Shadman has now raced to 1,059 runs across 22 Tests at 26.47 (50s: 5).
Both his hundreds have come against Zimbabwe as he now owns 274 runs against them at 68.50.
At home, he has 344 runs at 21.50 (100: 1, 50s: 2).
Taijul
Taijul's 16th career fifer
Taijul, who finished with 6/60 from 27.1 overs, recorded his 16th five-wicket haul in Test cricket.
It was also his fifth fifer against Zimbabwe in the format.
The Bangladesh spinner now has 49 wickets from eight Tests against Zimbabwe at 22.24.
He has overall raced to 225 wickets from 53 matches and has an average of 31.42. His tally also includes two 10-wicket match hauls.
Knocks
Vital knocks from Mushfiqur, Anamul, and Mominul
Mominul made 33 off 64 balls with the help of two fours and a six.
Playing his 71st Test, he has raced to 4,548 runs at an average of 37.27.
Mushfiqur Rahim's 59-ball 40 saw him hit four boundaries besides a maximum.
He has raced to 6,055 Test runs at 37.37.
Anamul, who made 39 off 80 balls with the help of four fours, registered his highest Test score.
Information
How did the bowlers fare?
Vincent Masekesa was the pick of the Zimbabwe bowlers, claiming 3/44 from 14 overs. Wellington Masakadza (1/77), Blessing Muzarabani (1/44), Brian Bennett (1/49) were the other Zimbabwe bowlers to strike on the day. Richard Ngarava and Brian Bennett failed to make any inroads.