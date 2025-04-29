What's the story

Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam starred with the bat on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against Zimbabwe in Chattogram, scoring his second Test century.

His innings not only highlighted his batting prowess but also helped the hosts finish the day at 291/7.

The Tiger lost a few wickets in the final session as Zimbabwe staged a comeback.

As Zimbabwe managed 227/10 in the first innings, Bangladesh currently lead by 64 runs.

Here we look at the day report.