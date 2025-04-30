Sam Curran slams his second IPL fifty for CSK: Stats
What's the story
England all-rounder Sam Curran has slammed his second half-century for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.
Curran shone with the bat in Match 49 of IPL 2025 against his former franchise, Punjab Kings, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
His knock powered CSK after they were 22/2, being invited to bat.
Curran missed his century as CSK racked up 190 in 19.2 overs.
Knock
Curran's blistering knock at Chepauk
Curran came in at number three, when CSK lost Shaik Rasheed for 21 runs on the board (2.5 overs).
The former held his fort despite losing Ayush Mhatre and Ravindra Jadeja in the Powerplay.
Curran's 78-run partnership with Dewald Brevis bolstered CSK in middle overs.
He accelerated further but fell to Marco Jansen. He slammed a 47-ball 88 (9 fours and 4 sixes).
Century
Curran misses maiden IPL ton
Curran could have completed his maiden century in the IPL.
As per ESPNcricinfo, only seven players own a century for CSK in the IPL.
Curran could have joined Michael Hussey, Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina, Brendon McCullum, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, and Ruturaj Gaikwad in this regard.
As of now, the Englishman has six half-centuries in the cash-rich league.
Score
His career-best score in IPL
Curran's 88 is now his career-best score in the IPL.
His previous-highest score was an unbeaten 63* off 41 balls for PBKS against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati last year.
Curran now has 992 runs from 63 IPL games at a strike-rate of 136.63. He raced to his sixth half-century in the tournament (two for CSK).
He owns 351 runs for CSK at 23.40.
Information
Highest individual score for CSK in IPL 2025
As per Cricbuzz, Curran registered the highest individual score for CSK in IPL 2025. This was also his second-highest score in T20 cricket. His only T20 ton came for Surrey against Hampshire in the T20 Blast.
Do you know?
25th T20 fifty from Curran's blade
Playing his 272nd T20 match, Curran has 4,180 runs at 23.88. This was his 25th fifty. He also owns 1 ton. Curran is racing close to 200 sixes (199) and 300 fours (298), as per ESPNcricinfo.