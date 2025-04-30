What's the story

England all-rounder Sam Curran has slammed his second half-century for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Curran shone with the bat in Match 49 of IPL 2025 against his former franchise, Punjab Kings, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

His knock powered CSK after they were 22/2, being invited to bat.

Curran missed his century as CSK racked up 190 in 19.2 overs.