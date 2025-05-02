IPL: KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane hopeful of Indian team comeback
What's the story
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane has expressed a strong desire to return to the Indian cricket team.
His statement follows an impressive run in IPL 2025, where he's emerged as one of KKR's top performers with the bat.
Rahane owns 297 runs across 10 games at 37.13 this season.
Rahane, who once served as India's Test vice-captain, last featured for the national side during their 2023 tour of the West Indies.
Here's more about the same.
Domestic success
Rahane's impressive 2025 IPL season so far
Since his last international appearance, Rahane has been proving his mettle both in domestic cricket and as KKR's captain in the IPL.
As mentioned, the Mumbai batsman has been KKR's leading run-scorer with 297 runs in 10 matches.
"Yes, I would like to be back in the Indian team setup again", stated the KKR skipper speaking to Star Sports Press Room for Race to Play-offs.
Fitness
Rahane prioritizes peak fitness and full focus on IPL season
The 36-year-old cricketer stressed on his commitment to staying in the best shape possible, saying, "Fitness wise, I'm right up there."
He also stressed on his current focus on the IPL season saying, "Just want to take one game at a time and think about this IPL at the moment."
Rahane's dedication is clear as he continues to lead KKR while eyeing a spot in the Indian cricket team.
Unyielding spirit
Rahane's enduring passion and commitment to cricket still shines
Having represented India in 195 matches across formats since his 2011 debut, Rahane hasn't lost his love for the game.
"I'm a guy who will never give up. I will always try to do my best on the field and give more than 100%," he said.
The KKR captain shared how much he's enjoying domestic cricket and expressed his desire to continue playing it.
Notably, he impressed in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring 469 runs in eight matches.
Numbers
Rahane owns 8,000-plus runs across formats for India
In 85 Tests, the batter has amassed 5,077 runs at 38.46.
Across 144 innings, he boasts 12 hundreds and 26 fifties, with his highest score being 188.
Meanwhile, in 90 ODIs, he has scored 2,962 runs at 35.26 alongside three tons and 24 fifties (HS: 111).
According to ESPNcricinfo, he also owns 375 runs in 20 T20I innings, averaging 20.83.
Domestic season
A glance at Rahane's standout 2024-25 domestic campaign
As mentioned, the KKR skipper had a stellar domestic season playing for Mumbai.
In the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, he scored 467 runs across 14 innings at an average of 35.92 (100s: two).
Meanwhile, in the 2024-25 SMAT campaign, he scored 469 runs in eight matches at 58.63 (50s: five).
However, he wasn't part of the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy.