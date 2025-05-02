What's the story

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane has expressed a strong desire to return to the Indian cricket team.

His statement follows an impressive run in IPL 2025, where he's emerged as one of KKR's top performers with the bat.

Rahane owns 297 runs across 10 games at 37.13 this season.

Rahane, who once served as India's Test vice-captain, last featured for the national side during their 2023 tour of the West Indies.

Here's more about the same.