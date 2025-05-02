Has Bhuvneshwar Kumar struggled versus CSK in IPL?
What's the story
The 52nd match of IPL 2025 promises a thrilling encounter between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 3.
Having won seven of their 10 matches, RCB are set for another exciting clash against the five-time champions.
Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is among the players to watch out for.
Here we decode his numbers against CSK.
Stats
14 wickets against the Yellow Brigade
Having played 21 games against CSK, Bhuvneshwar has managed just 14 wickets, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Though his average (38.07) is on the higher side, the pacer's economy is a brilliant 6.89. His best figures against CSK read 2/12.
Only thrice he has managed multiple wickets against the team.
The upcoming contest will mark his maiden assignment against CSK in Bengaluru.
Face-offs
Numbers vs key CSK batters
As most of the CSK batters have struggled this season, Bhuvneshwar would aim to dominate them.
The pacer has trapped Ravindra Jadeja once across nine IPL meetings, conceding just 56 runs off 43 balls.
Bhuvneshwar, however, has struggled against the talismanic MS Dhoni as the batter has slammed him for 94 runs at a strike rate of 164.91.
The fast bowler could not trap Dhoni even once across their past 11 IPL meetings.
Stats
2nd-highest wicket-taker in IPL
Bhuvneshwar recently surpassed Piyush Chawla to become the 2nd-highest wicket-taker in the IPL, having raced to 193 wickets across 185 games at 27.01.
His economy rate is 7.6 as this tally includes two fifers and as many four-wicket hauls.
Notably, Bhuvneshwar is the only bowler to win the Purple Cap in successive seasons (2016 and 2017).
He has scalped 12 wickets across nine matches this season at a fine economy of 8.35.