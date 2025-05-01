What's the story

Punjab Kings' Yuzvendra Chahal claimed his second IPL hat-trick, becoming only the third player with multiple hat-tricks in IPL.

His sensational 19th over against CSK, where he picked up four wickets, helped restrict the hosts to 190 despite a fighting fifty from Sam Curran.

PBKS went on to win the match by four wickets.

Here's a look at bowlers with multiple IPL hat-tricks.