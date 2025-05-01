Presenting bowlers with multiple hat-tricks in Indian Premier League
What's the story
Punjab Kings' Yuzvendra Chahal claimed his second IPL hat-trick, becoming only the third player with multiple hat-tricks in IPL.
His sensational 19th over against CSK, where he picked up four wickets, helped restrict the hosts to 190 despite a fighting fifty from Sam Curran.
PBKS went on to win the match by four wickets.
Here's a look at bowlers with multiple IPL hat-tricks.
#1
Amit Mishra x 3 (2008, 2011 and 2013)
Amit Mishra holds the record for three IPL hat-tricks across three different seasons. He was also the second player to take a hat-trick in the league.
His first came in 2008 (5/17) for Delhi Daredevils vs Deccan Chargers, the second in 2011 for Kings XI Punjab (4/9), and the third for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Pune Warriors India (4/19), cementing his legacy in IPL history.
#2
Yuvraj Singh x 2 (2009)
Yuvraj Singh is the second player to claim multiple IPL hat-tricks, both coming in the 2009 season.
He was part of Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings).
His first hat-trick came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where he picked 3/22.
His second came in the 49th match of the same season against Deccan Chargers, finishing with 3/13.
Remarkably, both hat-tricks were spread across two overs.
#3
Yuzvendra Chahal X 2 (2022, 2025*)
As mentioned, Chahal became only the third player to register multiple hat-tricks in the IPL.
The leg-spinner claimed his first in 2022 for the Rajasthan Royals against Kolkata Knight Riders, finishing with 5/40.
His second came in the recent clash against CSK, where he picked up four wickets in a single over, including a hat-trick (4/32), to bowl out Chennai for 190.