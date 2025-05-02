What's the story

Essex seamer Sam Cook has received his first-ever England call-up.

He joins fellow county team-mate Jordan Cox as the only uncapped players in a 13-member squad for a single Test against Zimbabwe.

Cook's consistent performances on the county circuit over the years, with an impressive bowling average of 19.77, have earned him this opportunity.

England and Zimbabe will gear up for a one-off match, starting May 22.