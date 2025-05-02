England announce squad for Zimbabwe Test match: Details here
What's the story
Essex seamer Sam Cook has received his first-ever England call-up.
He joins fellow county team-mate Jordan Cox as the only uncapped players in a 13-member squad for a single Test against Zimbabwe.
Cook's consistent performances on the county circuit over the years, with an impressive bowling average of 19.77, have earned him this opportunity.
England and Zimbabe will gear up for a one-off match, starting May 22.
Team selection
Cook joins seam options for Trent Bridge Test
Cook will join Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, and Josh Tongue as the seam options at the disposal of captain Ben Stokes at Trent Bridge from May 22.
Stokes himself is fit to play after recovering from hamstring surgery after tearing it during England's series win in New Zealand last December.
Tongue is also set for his first Test appearance in two years after injury setbacks.
Team updates
Shoaib Bashir and Jordan Cox make the squad
Shoaib Bashir has been retained as England's main spinner, ahead of Jack Leach.
Despite being on loan to Glamorgan, where he has claimed two wickets in his first three matches of the season, Leach was overlooked.
Wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox returns to the squad after missing out due to a broken finger during the tour of New Zealand, where it had been indicated he would deputize for Jamie Smith while on paternity leave.
Player retention
Zak Crawley retains spot despite poor New Zealand tour
Despite a disappointing tour of New Zealand where he averaged just 8.66 with a top score of 21 in six innings, Zak Crawley has retained his place in the squad.
Mark Wood, the injured England fast bowler, backed Cook's selection on Sky Sports Cricket Podcast, saying he "probably deserves a chance at some point."
Information
England's squad for one-off Zimbabwe match
ENG squad: Ben Stokes (captain, Durham), Gus Atkinson (Surrey), Shoaib Bashir (Somerset), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Sam Cook (Essex), Jordan Cox (Essex), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Matthew Potts (Durham), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire).