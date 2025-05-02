What's the story

The 52nd match of the IPL 2025 season is all set to unfold on May 03, in what promises to be a highly anticipated clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The showdown will be held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

While RCB are on the cusp of sealing a playoff berth, CSK have been officially knocked out.

Ahead of a crunch contest, here are anticipated player battles.