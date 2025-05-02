RCB vs CSK, IPL 2025: Decoding the key player battles
What's the story
The 52nd match of the IPL 2025 season is all set to unfold on May 03, in what promises to be a highly anticipated clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
The showdown will be held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
While RCB are on the cusp of sealing a playoff berth, CSK have been officially knocked out.
Ahead of a crunch contest, here are anticipated player battles.
#1
Khaleel Ahmed vs Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli is the third-highest scorer in IPL 2025, having scored 443 runs at 63.29.
Khaleel Ahmed, who has been sensational with the new ball, will look to trap the RCB talisman early on.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has smashed 34 runs across five IPL innings against Khaleel at a strike rate of 147.82.
He has been dismissed once.
#2
Josh Hazlewood vs Shivam Dube
The dangerous Shivam Dube is the only CSK player with over 200 runs this season (248 at 31).
Dube, who keeps the scoreboard ticking in the middle overs, can quickly take the game away.
He can be stopped by in-form pacer Josh Hazlewood, who has raced to 18 wickets in 10 matches at an incredible average of 17.27 in the season.
He is the outright highest wicket-taker.
#3
Rajat Patidar vs Noor Ahmad
Noor Ahmad is leading the wicket charts for CSK with 15 wickets at 19.20.
His battle with RCB skipper Rajat Patidar in the middle overs would be enticing.
Patidar has been particularly destructive against spinners as his strike rate against them in IPL is an impressive 170.13.
Patidar has smashed Ahmad for 13 runs off 10 balls without being dismissed.