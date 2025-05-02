IPL: Decoding MI's longest winning streak in a season
Match 50 of IPL 2025 saw Mumbai Indians (MI) thrash Rajasthan Royals by 100 runs, marking their sixth straight win of the season and pushing them to the top of the points table.
Notably, this is the third instance of MI winning six consecutive games in a single IPL campaign.
Here's a look back at the seasons where MI enjoyed their longest winning streaks.
#1
2008 - Six consecutive wins (fifth place finish)
Mumbai Indians won six games on the bounce in the 2008 IPL season.
After starting with four straight losses, they bounced back with a seven-wicket win over KKR to begin their streak.
Their run ended with a narrow defeat to Kings XI Punjab.
Despite the turnaround, MI failed to qualify for the playoffs, finishing fifth on the table with seven in 14 games.
#2
2017 - Six consecutive wins (Winners)
The five-time champions' second six-match winning streak came in IPL 2017.
After losing their opener to Rising Pune Supergiant (by seven wickets), MI bounced back with six straight wins before again falling to RPSG by three runs.
Interestingly, MI then topped the table with 10 wins and later defeated RPSG by one run in the final to clinch their third IPL title.
#3
2025 - Six consecutive wins*
As mentioned, the ongoing season marks the third instance of MI registering a six-game winning streak.
After a shaky start, managing one win in first five matches, MI turned things around with a 12-run victory over Delhi Capitals.
Under Hardik Pandya's leadership, they went on to beat teams like SRH and CSK, sealing their sixth straight win with a 100-run triumph over RR.
Fact card
MI have the most final appearances in IPL history
MI share the record for the most IPL titles, having won five championships in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.
Interestingly, in every season where MI have won five or more consecutive games, they've reached the final except 2008.
Of their six final appearances, they've clinched the title five times, all under former captain Rohit Sharma.