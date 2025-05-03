IPL 2025, PBKS vs LSG: Presenting key player battles
What's the story
Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 54th match of IPL 2025.
The match will be played on May 4 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.
Sitting fourth on the points table with six wins from 10 games, PBKS will look to seal another victory.
LSG are placed sixth with five wins and five losses.
Here we decode the anticipated player battles.
#1
Rishabh Pant vs Yuzvendra Chahal
Rishabh Pant, who became IPL's most expensive player after being auctioned for ₹27 crore last year, is keen to prove himself.
He has endured a modest run so far.
As per ESPNcricinfo, PBKS leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed Pant thrice in only 13 IPL innings.
However, Pant excels here in terms of strike rate (140.67). Notably, Chahal took a hat-trick in his last fixture.
#2
Nicholas Pooran vs Arshdeep Singh
Nicholas Pooran, who enjoyed a dream run in the first half of the season, has been short of runs lately.
He can be stopped by Arshdeep Singh, who has dismissed him once in four IPL innings.
However, Pooran has a strike rate of 169.23 against the left-arm seamer.
Pooran made a 30-ball 44 when LSG and PBKS met earlier in the season.
Arshdeep dismissed three batters in that game.
#3
Shreyas Iyer vs Ravi Bishnoi
PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer has been on a roll this season, particularly in matches away from home.
He can be challenged by his compatriot Ravi Bishnoi in the middle overs.
Though Iyer has managed just 27 runs off 22 balls against Bishnoi in the IPL, the leg-spinner is yet to trap him.
Bishnoi went wicket-less in two of his last three outings.