Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 53rd match of the 2025 Indian Premier League.

The match will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 4.

Both teams find themselves in the bottom half of the points table.

While RR are officially out of the playoff race, KKR's hopes hang on thin thread.

Here we decode the anticipated player battles.