IPL 2025, RR vs KKR: Presenting the key player battles
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 53rd match of the 2025 Indian Premier League.
The match will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 4.
Both teams find themselves in the bottom half of the points table.
While RR are officially out of the playoff race, KKR's hopes hang on thin thread.
Here we decode the anticipated player battles.
Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Harshit Rana
Yashasvi Jaiswal has been among the runs lately, having recorded five 45-plus scores in his last six outings.
His face-off with Harshit Rana's pace in the initial overs would be enticing.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Jaiswal has been striking at 166.88 in powerplay overs this season.
Though Rana owns 14 powerplay wickets in IPL, his economy rate is over 9.
Riyan Parag vs Varun Chakravarthy
Another RR star who can trouble the KKR bowlers is stand-in skipper Riyan Parag.
His rise in IPL has been majorly attributed to his ability to counter spin in the middle overs.
His battle with Varun Chakravarthy would be enticing as Parag averages a stunning 64.40 against spinners since IPL 2024.
Meanwhile, Chakravarthy trapped Parag in their only face-off in the IPL.
Ajinkya Rahane vs Fazalhaq Farooqi
Skipper Ajinkya Rahane has been the star with the bat for KKR this year.
RR would not want to see his wrath and Fazalhaq Farooqi will have the onus to trap the KKR skipper cheaply.
The pacer has taken 62 powerplay wickets in T20 cricket at an economy of under 7.
Meanwhile, Rahane averages a decent 36.69 against left-arm pacers in IPL.