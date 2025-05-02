May 02, 202512:04 am

What's the story

Talented South African cricketer Ryan Rickelton once again proved his class in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Playing for Mumbai Indians (MI), he hit a brilliant half-century against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

His stunning knock of 61 runs off just 38 balls helped MI claim a 100-run win, their first at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium since IPL 2012.

He is our Player of the Day.