IPL 2025, RR vs DC: Our Player of the Day
What's the story
Talented South African cricketer Ryan Rickelton once again proved his class in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
Playing for Mumbai Indians (MI), he hit a brilliant half-century against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.
His stunning knock of 61 runs off just 38 balls helped MI claim a 100-run win, their first at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium since IPL 2012.
He is our Player of the Day.
Match impact
Rickelton's explosive performance powers MI
Despite a slow start, Rickelton turned the tide of the game with an aggressive counter-attack.
He took on Jofra Archer and Maheesh Theekshana during the Powerplay, helping MI to 58 runs without losing any wickets.
Alongside Rohit Sharma, he built a formidable opening partnership of 116 runs.
Their relentless assault saw MI racing to an impressive score of 99/0 in just 10 overs before Theekshana dismissed Rickelton. The latter struck 7 fours and 3 sixes.
Season stats
His third fifty in IPL
This season is Rickelton's first in the IPL, and he has already bagged his third half-century. His first fifty came in MI's first home game this season.
In 11 matches so far, he has scored a total of 335 runs at a phenomenal strike-rate of 153.91, with 42 fours and 15 sixes.
In his overall T20 career, Rickelton has raced past 3,350 runs.
PoM
Our Player of the Day
Rickelton faced the heat in the first three overs, as he was at 3 off 7 balls.
However, his counter-attack on a sticky Jaipur wicket gave MI's midde order a perfect platform to go all out.
As a result, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav took MI past 200.
Although the likes of Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, and Karn Sharma dented RR's batting, it was Rickelton's knock that gave MI the required impetus.