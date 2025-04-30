Faf du Plessis: Decoding his best knocks vs KKR (IPL)
What's the story
Delhi Capitals' vice-captain Faf du Plessis led a valiant charge with a gritty 62 off 45 balls, his third fifty against Kolkata Knight Riders in match 48 of the IPL 2025 season at Arun Jaitley Stadium.
However, it wasn't enough as DC fell short by 14 runs. KKR managed 204/9 before DC managed 190/9.
Here are Faf's best knocks versus KKR (IPL).
#1
95* off 60 - KKR vs CSK, Wankhede (2021)
Du Plessis' best knock against KKR came in the 2021 season while playing for Chennai Super Kings.
Opening with Ruturaj Gaikwad (64 off 42), the duo gave CSK a flying start.
Faf remained unbeaten on a stunning 95 off 60 balls, smashing nine fours and four sixes.
His innings powered CSK to 220/3. CSK then folded KKR for 202, winning by 18 runs.
#2
86 off 59 - CSK vs KKR, Dubai (2021 Final)
The Proteas batter's second-highest IPL score against KKR came in the 2021 final while playing for CSK.
Batting first, his 85 off 59, anchored by key partnerships and explosive cameos from Robin Uthappa (31 off 15) and Moeen Ali (37 off 20), powered CSK to 192/3.
In reply, Shardul Thakur's 3/38 helped restrict KKR to 165/9, securing CSK their fourth IPL title.
#3
62 off 45 - DC vs KKR, Delhi (2025)*
Du Plessis recorded his third half-century and his third-highest against KKR in IPL.
The veteran IPL ace held firm during a shaky chase of 205, scoring a gritty 62 off 45 balls with seven fours and two sixes before falling to Sunil Narine.
Despite his resistance and Axar Patel's explosive 47 off 23, Narine's 3/29 proved decisive in KKR's 14-run win.
Did you know
The DC batter averages 34.31 against KKR in IPL
With his third fifty-plus score, the DC batter has now raced to 549 runs against the defending champions.
He boasts an average of 34.31 across 19 matches, with a strike rate of 135.55. Faf's highest score against KKR is 95*, while he also owns three fifties against them.
Notably, during his knock against KKR, du Plessis raced past 11,400 runs in T20 cricket.