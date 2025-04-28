What's the story

Over the 18 years of the Indian Premier League (IPL), we have seen a plethora of amazing overseas stars.

The first edition in 2008 was defined by Brendon McCullum and Mike Hussey's stunning centuries.

Overseas captain Shane Warne took Rajasthan Royals (RR) to victory that year.

Several other overseas stars have made their mark in the tourney.

Here we look at IPL's greatest overseas XI of all time.