Presenting IPL's all-time best overseas XI: Warner to Malinga
What's the story
Over the 18 years of the Indian Premier League (IPL), we have seen a plethora of amazing overseas stars.
The first edition in 2008 was defined by Brendon McCullum and Mike Hussey's stunning centuries.
Overseas captain Shane Warne took Rajasthan Royals (RR) to victory that year.
Several other overseas stars have made their mark in the tourney.
Here we look at IPL's greatest overseas XI of all time.
#1
David Warner (c)
Former Australian opener David Warner is the first player in this all-time overseas XI.
Having played in IPL from 2009 to 2024, he is the highest run-scorer among international players with 6,565 runs in 184 matches at 40.52. This includes four centuries.
Notably, Warner is the only batter to have bagged the Orange Cap thrice.
As he captained Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to their maiden title win in 2016, Warner will lead this XI as well.
#2
Chris Gayle
West Indies cricket legend Chris Gayle is another crucial player in this all-time overseas XI.
The veteran played from 2009-2021 and won the Orange Cap for two consecutive years (2011 and 2012) playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
In a career spanning over a decade, the left-handed batsman has amassed 4,965 runs from 142 matches at an incredible average of 39.72.
Gayle shattered plenty of records with his blistering 175* (66), the highest-ever individual score in T20 cricket.
#4
Jos Buttler (wk)
Jos Buttler is arguably the most impactful England star to have played the IPL.
His explosive knocks at the top have tormented the best of bowling line-ups.
Currently a part of Gujarat Titans, he was the backbone of RR's batting line-up from 2018 to 2024.
He won the Orange Cap in 2022.
Overall, Buttler has smacked 3,938 runs in 115 IPL games with seven tons and 22 half-centuries (SR: 148.99).
He is also the wicket-keeper of this XI.
#3
AB de Villiers
Arguably the most flamboyant batter in the history of the game, Ab de Villiers retired with 5,162 runs from 184 IPL matches (SR: 151.68).
He represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru for over a decade and piled up a plethora of runs.
Having played his last IPL game in 2021, de Villiers still owns the record for the most Player-of-the-Match awards in IPL history (25).
#5
Shane Watson
One of the most impactful all-rounders in white-ball cricket, Shane Watson was bound to be on this list.
He won the Player of the Tournament award in the inaugural edition for playing an instrumental role in Rajasthan Royals' triumph.
Playing for Chennai Super Kings, he made a match-winning hundred in the 2018 IPL final.
Overall, he ended his IPL career with 3,874 runs at 30.99 and 92 wickets at 29.15.
#6
Kieron Pollard
Kieron Pollard, who served Mumbai Indians as a premier all-rounder for over a decade, retired from IPL ahead of the 2023 season.
He was involved in each of the five title-winning campaigns of MI.
The star finisher of this XI, Pollard slammed 3,412 runs from 189 matches at a strike rate of 147.32 in the cash-rich league.
Pollard also took 69 wickets with the best match haul of 4/44. He also captained MI sporadically.
#7
Dwayne Bravo
One of the most successful bowlers in T20 history, Dwayne Bravo bagged the Purple Cap twice.
His consistency was a blessing for CSK. Having played 161 matches, Bravo claimed a total of 183 scalps at an average of 23.82.
He took two four-fers with the best performance of 4/22. Bravo also contributed immensely with the bat, having scored 1,560 runs at 22.61 (50s: 5).
#8
Sunil Narine
Sunil Narine was instrumental to each of Kolkata Knight Riders' three IPL triumphs to date.
The most successful overseas bowler in the league, Narine has raced to 187 wickets from 185 matches in the IPL at 25.64 (ER: 6.77).
The southpaw has also scored 1,685 runs at a strike rate of 166.66(50s: 7, 100: 1).
Narine is the only player to be named the MVP of the season thrice.
#9
Rashid Khan
Narine will be partnered by Rashid Khan, another elite spinner in T20 history.
He took just 122 games to touch the 150-wicket landmark in IPL, the third-fastest for any player.
His economy of around 6.96 is the second-best among bowlers with at least 65 IPL wickets (Average: 19.60).
Before joining Gujarat Titans in 2022, Rashid was a pivotal part of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling attack.
#10
Trent Boult
New Zealand speedster Trent Boult will start the proceedings with the new ball.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Boult is the only overseas bowler to have taken more than 50 IPL wickets in powerplay overs (1-6).
He has taken 66 wickets across 113 innings at an economy of 7.12. Only Bhuvneshwar Kumar (77) owns more wickets in this phase.
The left-arm seamer has overall taken 134 wickets from 114 IPL matches at an average of 26.40 (ER: 8.31).
#11
Lasith Malinga
Lasith Malinga, who represented MI throughout his IPL career from 2009-2019, is credited with bringing five trophies to the side and taking 195 wickets during his time.
He will round off this elite XI. Malinga finished his IPL career with 170 scalps in 122 matches at an average of 19.79.
He had an economy rate of 7.14. The Sri Lankan ace won the Purple Cap award in IPL 2011 when he scalped 28 wickets in 16 matches at 13.39.