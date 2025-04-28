IPL 2025, DC vs RCB: How the 'Impact Players' fared
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Match 46 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season on Sunday.
RCB bowled well, restricting DC to a modest score of 162 runs for eight wickets.
In response, RCB sealed a six-wicket win.
The likes of Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) and Ashutosh Sharma (DC) were the Impact Players in this contest.
Performance
Ashutosh fails for DC
Ashutosh came in at number 7 for DC as their Impact Player. Faf du Plessis made way for him.
The hard-hitting Ashutosh failed to get going. He scored a three-ball two.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed him in the 17th over. DC were 120/6 with Ashutosh's dismissal.
Notably, in the same over, Bhuvi had dismissed a well set KL Rahul which led to Ashutosh coming in.
Information
Padikkal scores a duck for RCB
Padikkal came in for spinner Suyash Sharma. The southpaw was castled by Axar Patel. He scored a two-ball duck. RCB lost both Jacob Bethell and Padikkal in the same over, getting reduced from 20/0 to 20/2.