Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Match 46 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season on Sunday.

RCB bowled well, restricting DC to a modest score of 162 runs for eight wickets.

In response, RCB sealed a six-wicket win.

The likes of Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) and Ashutosh Sharma (DC) were the Impact Players in this contest.