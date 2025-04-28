Virat Kohli attains these feats with his 61st IPL fifty
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru talisman Virat Kohli scored a solid fifty against Delhi Capitals in Match 46 of the IPL 2025 season on Sunday.
The RCB opener added 119 runs for the 4th wicket alongside Krunal Pandya, who scored a match-winning 73*.
Kohli scored a 51-run knock from 47 balls. Kohli and Krunal helped RCB win the game after DC scored 162/8.
Knock
Kohli shines for RCB
Kohli was left stranded as DC got three early wickets with RCB getting reduced to 26/3.
Alongside Krunal, he made his presence felt and smashed a solid half-century. Kohli played 2nd fiddle and made sure he stayed at the crease without worrying about the strike rate.
Pacer Dushmantha Chameera got Kohli in the 18th over.
Orange Cap
Orange Cap holder in IPL 2025
In the ongoing IPL 2025 season, Kohli has smashed 443 runs from 10 matches. He averages 63.28.
This was his 6th fifty of the season. Kohli, who is a two-time Orange Cap winner, is currently the Orange Cap holder this season.
He surpassed Suryakumar Yadav, who owns 427 runs for Mumbai Indians.
IPL
61st IPL fifty, including 11 against DC
Kohli has raced to a tally of 8,447 runs in the IPL at 39.47.
This was his 61st IPL fifty (100s: 8).
As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli also smashed his 11th fifty against DC in the IPL.
Kohli has smashed a total of 1,130 runs at 49.13 against the Capitals. He is only behind David Warner (1.134 runs).
Do you know?
103rd T20 fifty for Kohli
Kohli has raced to 13,329 runs in T20s. He averages a stellar 41.91. This was his 103rd fifty. He has also slammed nine tons. His strike rate is 134.35.
Chases
Kohli has mastered chases this season
Kohli has been in top form during run-chases in IPL 2025. His scores read:
59* (36) vs KKR
62* (45) vs RR
73* (54) vs PBKS
51 (47) vs DC
Do you know?
2,391 runs in successful run-chases (IPL) for Kohli
Kohli owns 2,391 runs in successful run-chases in the IPL. In 68 matches (62 innings), he averages a solid 61.30 with 17 fifties and two tons under his belt.