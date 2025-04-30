Sunil Narine: Decoding his best bowling spells versus DC (IPL)
What's the story
The Kolkata Knight Riders edged past the Delhi Capitals by 14 runs, securing their fourth win of the 2025 IPL season to stay in the playoff hunt.
KKR's ace all-rounder Sunil Narine delivered a stellar show, claiming 3/29 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
With this, he also became the joint-highest wicket-taker against Delhi in IPL.
We decode Narine's finest bowling performances versus the Capitals.
#1
4/13 (four overs) - Eden Gardens, 2013
Narine delivered his best performance against DC in the 2013 season, claiming 4/13 (four overs) to dismantle their batting lineup and fold them for 128.
Narine struck early, removing David Warner in the sixth over. He then dismissed Irfan Pathan and Andre Russell in quick succession before finishing with Ashish Nehra's wicket for a duck.
KKR cruised to a six-wicket victory.
#2
3/18 (four overs) - Eden Gardens, 2018
In the 2018 IPL, Narine delivered his second-best figures against DC, taking 3/18 to help bowl them out for 129.
Defending a target of 201, Narine struck twice in the 12th over, removing Chris Morris and Vijay Shankar to derail DC's chase.
He then claimed his final wicket in form of Mohammed Shami in the 14th over.
Meanwhile, KKR clinched a dominant 71-run win.
#3
3/29 (four overs) - Delhi, 2025*
As mentioned, in match 48 of IPL 2025, Narine delivered a game-changing spell, finishing with figures of 3/29.
Narine dismissed Axar Patel in the 14th over, breaking a 76-run stand for the 4th wicket. In the same over, he dismissed Tristan Stubbs.
He then removed half-centurion Faf du Plessis (16th over).
His impact turned the tide as KKR sealed a thrilling 14-run win.
Did you know
Narine is now the joint-highest wicket-taker against DC in IPL
Narine has got to 27 wickets versus DC in IPL history from 24 matches at an average of 22.96.
He has an economy rate of 6.81, having bowled 91 overs.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he is now the joint-highest wicket-taker versus DC alongside Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, and Piyush Chawla.
Notably, Narine has now raced to 584 wickets in T20 cricket at 21.67.