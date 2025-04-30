What's the story

The Kolkata Knight Riders edged past the Delhi Capitals by 14 runs, securing their fourth win of the 2025 IPL season to stay in the playoff hunt.

KKR's ace all-rounder Sunil Narine delivered a stellar show, claiming 3/29 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

With this, he also became the joint-highest wicket-taker against Delhi in IPL.

We decode Narine's finest bowling performances versus the Capitals.