What's the story

Match 47 of IPL 2025 saw teen prodigy Vaibhan Suryavanshi smash a historic 101 off 38 balls to help Rajasthan Royals chase 210 in 15.5 overs and beat Gujarat Titans by eight wickets.

With this, the 14-year-old became the youngest centurion in IPL and T20, and his 35-ball century is the third-fastest among Indians in T20s.

We revisit the fastest T20 centuries by Indians.