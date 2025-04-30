Presenting the fastest centuries by Indians in T20 cricket
What's the story
Match 47 of IPL 2025 saw teen prodigy Vaibhan Suryavanshi smash a historic 101 off 38 balls to help Rajasthan Royals chase 210 in 15.5 overs and beat Gujarat Titans by eight wickets.
With this, the 14-year-old became the youngest centurion in IPL and T20, and his 35-ball century is the third-fastest among Indians in T20s.
We revisit the fastest T20 centuries by Indians.
#1
28 balls - Urvil Patel, Gujarat vs Tripura, 2024 (Indore)
Urvil Patel blasted a 28-ball century against Tripura (2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy), powering Gujarat to an eight-wicket win.
Chasing 156, Patel hammered 113* off just 35 balls, including 12 sixes and seven fours, striking at 322.85, finishing the game in just 10.2 overs.
Urvil shared a staggering 150-run opening stand alongside Aarya Desai inside 9 overs.
#1
28 balls - Abhishek Sharma, Punjab vs Meghalaya, 2024 (Saurashtra)
Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Abhishek Sharma's 28-ball century against Meghalaya in the 2024 SMAT, while playing for Punjab, is the joint-fastest T20 hundred by an Indian.
According to ESPNcricinfo, Abhishek remained unbeaten on 106 off 29 balls, smoking 11 sixes and 8 fours at a staggering strike rate of 365.51.
Meanwhile, his blitz powered Punjab to a seven-wicket win, chasing 143 in just 9.3 overs.
#2
32 balls - Rishabh Pant, Delhi vs Himachal Pradesh, 2018
Rishabh Pant's blistering 32-ball century for Delhi against Himachal Pradesh (2018 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy) remains in this list.
Chasing 145 runs, Pant hammered 116* off 38 balls. His knock included 12 sixes and 8 fours at a strike rate of 305.26.
Delhi cruised to a 10-wicket win in 11.4 overs with Gautam Gambhir anchoring at 30* off 33.
#3
35 balls - Vaibhav Suryavanshi, RR vs GT, 2025 (Jaipur)
Suryavanshi smashed a breathtaking 38-ball 101, with 7 fours and 11 sixes, as RR chased down 210 with eight wickets to spare.
The 14-year-old brought up his fifty in 17 balls and helped RR race to 100 by the eighth over, dismantling GT's attack with fearless, relentless hitting from the outset.
He added 166 runs for the opening wicket alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Information
35 balls - Rohit Sharma, India vs SL, 2017 (Indore)
Rohit Sharma smashed a 35-ball century against Sri Lanka in a crucial T20I match in Indore. Rohit eventually managed a 43-ball 118. His knock had 12 fours and 10 sixes. India posted 260/5 in 20 overs before Sri Lanka perished for 172.