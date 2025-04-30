IPL 2025: Sunil Narine sets records in win over DC
What's the story
In a thrilling 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Kolkata Knight Riders claimed a narrow victory against Delhi Capitals by just 14 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
The team's stand-in captain Sunil Narine took three crucial wickets and played an instrumental role in the win.
The victory was vital for KKR's survival in the playoff race.
Despite their efforts, DC fell short of the target of 205 runs set by KKR.
Match highlights
Narine's all-round performance propels KKR to victory
Narine's brilliant performance was instrumental in restricting DC to 190/9 in their 20 overs.
He dismissed Faf du Plessis, Axar Patel, and Tristan Stubbs, and also ran out KL Rahul.
Despite a valiant effort from Vipraj Nigam who scored 38 off 19 balls for DC, he didn't have support from his teammates.
Earlier in the match, Narine had contributed with the bat too by scoring 27 runs off just 16 balls.
Spell
Narine delivers game-changing spell
Narine was wicketless in his first two overs, conceding 19 runs. He was brought back after DC were cruising on 130/3 in 13 overs.
Although Axar hit Narine for a maximum on the very first ball, the spinner responded with his wicket. He dismissed Stubbs in the same over.
Narine then removed du Plessis to complete his game-changing spell (4-0-29-3).
Batting performance
KKR's strong batting line-up sets challenging target
The KKR batting line-up proved to be the key in setting a challenging total of 204 runs.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and Rinku Singh all contributed significantly to the team's total of 204/9.
Varun Chakravarthy also did his bit with the ball by taking two wickets for KKR.
His performance further strengthened the team's position in this crucial match against DC.
Wickets
Most wickets for a team in T20 cricket
Narine has now raced to 584 wickets in T20 cricket.
As many as 208 of those scalps have come for KKR, the joint-most for a team in men's T20 cricket, as per Cricbuzz.
He shares the record with Samit Patel, who owns 208 T20 wickets for Nottinghamshire.
Notably, Narine has 190 wickets for KKR in the IPL. The rest have come in the Champions League T20.
Information
Narine versus du Plessis
As per Cricbuzz, Narine has now dismissed du Plessis twice in the IPL. The latter has managed just 42 runs off 54 balls against Narine in this regard. His strike-rate reads a paltry 77.77.