What's the story

In a thrilling 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Kolkata Knight Riders claimed a narrow victory against Delhi Capitals by just 14 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The team's stand-in captain Sunil Narine took three crucial wickets and played an instrumental role in the win.

The victory was vital for KKR's survival in the playoff race.

Despite their efforts, DC fell short of the target of 205 runs set by KKR.