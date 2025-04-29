IPL 2025, KKR vs DC: How the Impact Players fared
What's the story
Kolkata Knight Riders overcame Delhi Capitals in Match 48 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
The Knight Riders successfully defended 204, with Sunil Narine taking three wickets.
While Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh helped KKR cross 200, Faf du Plessis's half-century for DC went in vain.
Here's how the Impact Players fared in the match.
KKR
KKR's Vaibhav Arora takes a wicket
Pacer Vaibhav Arora came in as an impact sub for KKR in the second innings. He had replaced all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer.
The former shared the new ball with Anukul Roy and ended up bowling two overs.
Arora took the important wicket of Karun Nair, who had added 39 runs with du Plessis for the second wicket. He conceded 19 runs.
DC
Ashutosh Sharma fails to finish for DC
On the other hand, Ashutosh Sharma replaced Mukesh Kumar as DC's Impact Player in the second innings.
Ashutosh, who has emerged as a fine finisher, came in when DC were reduced to 146/6 with the dismissal of du Plessis.
Although Ashutosh inspired hope in the DC camp with a maximum, he was eventually dismissed by Varun Chakravarthy (7 off 6 balls).