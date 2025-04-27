Krunal Pandya smashes match-winning 73* versus DC: Stats
What's the story
Krunal Pandya put on a show for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 46 of the IPL 2025 season on Sunday.
The RCB all-rounder claimed 1/28 in Delhi Capitals's score of 162/8 in 20 overs.
Thereafter, he walked in when RCB were 26/3 after 4 overs.
He shared a 119-run stand with Virat Kohli and helped RCB win (165/4).
Here's more.
Performance
Krunal shines with the bat
Krunal kept calm and took the initiative in the 119-run stand alongside Kohli, who played second fiddle.
Krunal made sure RCB stayed at par with the asking rate and maximized when needed.
He hit 5 fours and 4 sixes, striking at 155-plus. After Kohli departed (145/4), Krunal saw Tim David walk in and finish off the game in style.
Information
Krunal is our Player of the Day
Krunal is our Player of the Day pick. He bowled well and brought substance with 1/28. And then, when RCB's chips were down, he played a solid knock which was the turning point. He made a lot of impact for RCB.
Stats
Krunal's 2nd IPL fifty helps RCB win
As per ESPNcricinfo, Krunal is closing in on 3,000 T20 runs. He has 2,942 runs at an average of 24.11. This was his 9th fifty.
In the IPL, he has scored 1,744 runs at 22.64. This was his 2nd fifty from 137 matches (116 innings). Versus DC, he owns 418n runs at 38 (50s: 2).
He surpassed 150 IPL fours in this contest (151).
Records
2nd-highest stand for RCB against DC (any wicket)
Kohli and Krunal's 119-run stand is now the 2nd-highest for RCB against DC (any wicket) in the tournament's history.
Kohli and Chris Gayle (204* runs for 2nd wicket) holds the record. They recorded the feat in 2012.
This is also RCB's best 4th-wicket stand against DC.
Lastly, this was the 6th century-plus stand for RCB against DC in IPL.