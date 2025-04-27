What's the story

Krunal Pandya put on a show for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 46 of the IPL 2025 season on Sunday.

The RCB all-rounder claimed 1/28 in Delhi Capitals's score of 162/8 in 20 overs.

Thereafter, he walked in when RCB were 26/3 after 4 overs.

He shared a 119-run stand with Virat Kohli and helped RCB win (165/4).

Here's more.